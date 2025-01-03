Jameson Williams: 'I Can Do Everything'
The Detroit Lions seem to have unlocked the potential of wide receiver Jameson Williams.
A wideout known for his burning speed, Williams has reached the precipice of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. With 967 yards and one game remaining, the Alabama product has a chance to reach that landmark for the first time.
A first-round pick in 2022, Williams does not lack in confidence. When asked what if there was anything he felt he couldn't do, the wideout was not shy.
"I can do everything," Williams said, cracking a smile. "I can do everything."
Attention to detail pays off
A big reason for Williams' breakout third year is the development of his working relationship with the coaches. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained that the wideout is very detailed and has continued to get better with reps.
“Yeah, it’s been a learning experience for everybody, I think. Since he got in the building here, it’s been all of us coaches," Johnson said. "Coach Campbell, myself, (Antwaan Randle) El, all of us have been on board trying to have him understand the expectation and what we really need, what Jared (Goff) needs, what the O-line needs, what we all need for this whole thing to work and it’s taken a little bit of time, but it’s really taken off now at this point.
"He’s very detailed, very smart, very smart and that might go unnoticed, but you say something to him, and you coach him, and it hits him. He understands it and I think because he’s so smart, he’s able to really grasp what we’re trying to do and it’s just a matter of getting him all of the reps and all of the looks and he’s been really good here second half of the season.”
The next step for Williams will be finishing this season strong, and being a big-time contributor in the postseason. After that, the wideout can continue to ascend with a strong offseason as he works his way into the conversation of top wide receivers in the league.
Every top wide receiver has a superpower, and Williams' is no doubt his speed. However, he has shown many glimpses of becoming a much more complete wideout than he was when he first stepped into Detroit as a rookie.
“He certainly has that ability. Obviously, his superpower is his speed and that’s shown up every game," Johnson said. "Every game we’re looking to create space for him and get the ball in his hands so that he can have run after catch or get over the top of the defense and what we’ve seen from training camp until now is other parts of the game develop. Have a lot more trust in his route tree, that’s really grown over the course of the season, we try to challenge him with some new things every week that maybe he hasn’t done quite yet and I’m really excited to see how that expands. A full offseason of spring, training camp, healthy, no outside noise would continue his development in a good way.”
Life in the spotlight
With increased success, Williams has seen his profile elevate throughout the year. He was interviewed alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown after the team's Week 17 win over the 49ers by Scott Van Pelt, and had previously recently appeared on an episode of Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast.
While the spotlight may seem new from afar, Williams explained Thursday that he has always been in the spotlight dating back to his time growing up in St. Louis.
"I think I've always been in the spotlight, even since when I was a kid," Williams said. "When I started playing football, we had one of the best teams in the city. It was almost like we were super stars when we were six years old, seven years old. The excitement we brung, we had the jerseys, we had everything. I think I've been part of the spotlight, it's just like once you get in the spotlight, it's nothing new. You don't really pay attention to it, because you play football for yourself. The spotlight is just something that comes with it if you play the game good."