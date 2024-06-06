Goff: Jameson Williams Holding Himself to 'Really High Standard'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has the benefit of participating in all of the team's offseason workouts entering his third NFL season.
After being drafted in the first round back in 2022, the speedy wideout spent his rookie year rehabbing an injury suffered at Alabama. Last year, he was suspended four games by the NFL, putting a damper on his development in Detroit's offensive scheme.
With a full offseason to prepare for the 2024 NFL season, Williams is steadily improving and making plays at mandatory minicamp.
Quarterback Jared Goff indicated the 23-year-old is poised for success due to his current mindset, which is fueled by a willingness to challenge himself to be even better than what others expect.
"He’s a guy that has become very hard on himself too and is holding himself to a really high standard," Goff said. "That makes things easy to fall in line.”
Despite not being in pads, the offense and defense are competing against each other at a high level. Scuffles have broken out on multiple occasions this spring.
"We're trying to improve on things, but there are competitive moments that I'm sure you guys are getting a glance into," Goff said. "But yeah, it's been fun. He's (Dan Campbell) done a great job of pushing us and pulling us and telling us when to go and when to pull it back. And it's been successful up to this point."
The team is balancing displaying the proper intensity level and ensuring the objectives this spring are met.
"You try to toe that line of like, we are trying to get better personally and as an offense," said Goff. "And then you get out there and you get in some competitive situations, and the switch kind of flips. And you get excited when the plays are made, and he's no different. So yeah, it's fun to fun to make plays. It's fun when he gets excited."
Members of the Lions' current roster have reiterated the coaching staff, led by Campbell, is doing everything possible to ensure the team does not get complacent.
"That's what Dan is so great at. He certainly knows that what could possibly hurt us is thinking 'Like, oh, we'll just show up week one and do it again.' I don't I don't believe for a second that'll be our attitude," said Goff. "But that's like human nature to think that way.
"So, he's been on us and we appreciate it. And we've been on ourselves. We've been holding each other to a higher standard and higher accountability. And it's been fun to see that andn to see leaders emerge. I'm trying to every day to be better myself. But yeah, I think Dan kind of makes sure that'll never happen."
When asked, the veteran signal-caller expressed he is always working on "nerdy" quarterback mechanics to ensure he is also continuing to improve, especially with expectations being at such an elevated level this season.
"A ton of stuff. It would take me a long time (to explain). A lot of nerdy quarterback mechanics stuff," Goff said. "But always stuff that I'm working on. Always stuff I'm trying to get better on. And I treat myself pretty critically."
