Observations: Offense Talks Trash, Jameson Williams Improving
The Detroit Lions continued their offseason work Wednesday with the second day of their mandatory minicamp. After the defense dominated the first day, the offense was looking to rebound from their sloppy execution.
It was a balanced day filled with situational work for the offense, who seemed to execute better in challenging situations throughout the day. Among the standouts was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who continues to excel early in the offseason after inking a long-term extension.
St. Brown was briefly the highest-paid wideout in the league when he signed a new four-year, $120 million deal prior to the NFL Draft.
"From a club standpoint, any time you can feel like, 'Hey, let's commit, let's do this,' because you are confident that the player is gonna trend that way," Campbell said. "Well then, you're gonna save against the cap, in cash against the cap. That'll always be there, it's just a matter of knowing 100 percent that the player is who you think they're gonna be."
Here are observations from the first day of Lions' mandatory minicamp.
Defense turns up the heat
The Lions' pass-rush made itself known throughout the early parts of practice. After Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams for a completion to open situational drills, Levi Onwuzurike was able to get to Goff to force an incompletion on the following rep.
Later in the series, after Goff hit Williams and LaPorta, Amik Robertson notched a pass breakup. Goff's first series ended with a completion to Antoine Green, though Chris Smith got pressure on the play.
Hendon Hooker took the next series, beginning with a completion to Maurice Alexander. Onwuzurike once again made his presence felt, as Hooker ran into him for what would've been a crushing sack.
Detroit's 2023 third-round pick would rebound and throw scoring passes to Alexander and James Mitchell later in the segment. Both targets emerged as security blankets for the young passer throughout the day.
The Tennessee product also connected with Kaden Davis, who made an impressive one-handed snag against Morice Norris. Hooker was picked off by Khalil Dorsey for the second straight day in a drill that saw the team start down one.
St. Brown dominates hurry-up drill
The Lions' first-team offense took the field trailing 21-20 with 29 seconds remaining from their own 30-yard line. It was the latest example in a series of work that Campbell called special situations on Tuesday.
After starting with an incompletion, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown on three straight passes to move into field goal range. Goff spiked the ball, then both Michael Badgley and James Turner nailed their 56-yard field goal attempts to give the offense the win.
Hooker and the second-team offense then competed in this drill, and another connection between he and Alexander put the team in field goal range. However, Badgley missed his attempt in this rep while Turner once again converted.
It was a strong day for St. Brown, who has looked just as sharp as ever through the early part of the offseason. With the first-team offense starting a drill down six with 15 seconds left, Goff hit him for a 10-yard touchdown.
Clock management mistake
Hooker made a mistake that drew the ire of the coaching staff later in team work. With the offense taking the field down one from its 40 with 14 seconds left, they were tasked with getting into field goal range.
Hooker scrambled for five yards on first down. However, from the 34 with eight seconds left, Hooker elected to throw a pass over the middle of the field that was complete and would've ended the game. Given the Lions had no timeouts in the drill, the staff was frustrated at the young passer's decision.
Minor scuffle
The Lions had to break up a scuffle late in practice Wednesday. It was brief and broken up when the coaching staff demanded to begin the next rep. The skirmish was initiated when tensions boiled over during a situational period.
The offense appeared to be taunting the defense later in the drill after scoring a touchdown. While Campbell has said the intensity is dialed back, both sides appear to be standing firm in their ways.
Jamo improving
Williams had a strong showing during the team's situational periods. With the team down six, 38-24, and working in the red zone, he hauled in a short pass from Goff and quickly got out of bounds to preserve the clock. This led to St. Brown's eventual touchdown.
Later, he made an impressive move to shake away from Carlton Davis and make an over-the-shoulder grab on a deep pass from Goff. It was another example of the strides Williams has taken early in the offseason.
“It’s been fun, man. It’s been really good to see him as well, do his thing," Goff said. "This offseason’s been unimpeded for him and it’s the first one he’s had. Having him out there with the ones, getting him used to all the stuff. Him and I get on the same page more and more every single day. Starting to see that show up pretty consistently, saw it a few times today. He’s a guy that has become very hard on himself too and is holding himself to a really high standard. That makes things easy to fall in line.”
Arnold returns
After missing Tuesday's practice, Terrion Arnold was back on the field. He shared the field with Carlton Davis with Detroit's first-team defense for most of the afternoon.
The rookie made a very impressive pass-breakup during one team drill, which occurred on third-and-7 and forced a field goal attempt. His ability on the field as well as his personality off of it have allowed him to fit nicely already with Detroit's veteran core.
"He's fun to talk to," Goff said. "And I was giving him a hard time about missing practice early on. But he had a real injury. But, I was giving him a hard time, so when he did make that play, I said, 'All right, You got me.' He's done a good job and he has been fun to be around, absolutely."
Kicker report
Michael Badgley and James Turner continue to go back and forth in the kicking battle that is likeluy to span through training camp.
While neither has developed a strong edge, it still feels as though Badgley has the upper hand. He missed his first two kicks, but rebounded to make the rest of his attempts throughout the day. One of his misses was a 55-yard attempt at the conclusion of a drive led by Hooker, which Turner promptly made.
Both kickers converted on drive-ending attempts from 55, 52 and 43 yards throughout situational drills. Badgley had two misses, while Turner had a perfect day.
Note
Lions' contributing columnist Mike O'Hara is retiring Monday, ending a lengthy sportswriting career that began with The Detroit News in 1966.