Lions Jameson Williams Supports Surging Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have earned the support of fans over the past month.
Among the more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park Wednesday evening was Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.
The former first round draft pick has regularly attended and supported local teams, including the Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons.
After struggling to win games for a significant portion of the 2024 season, a youthful group of Tigers have inched closer to a playoff berth by playing winning baseball since the middle of August.
The environment at Comerica Park has the potential to be quite electric. Detroit last appeared in the MLB playoffs back in 2014.
“This place can be electrifying if we can bring a postseason game here,” A.J. Hinch said after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. “We know what Comerica is, and we know what it can be.”
Detroit has won eight of their last nine baseball games and have seen the Twins take a nosedive in the standings, as their struggles have mounted.
Minnesota had a strong hold on a Wild Card playoff spot, but have been in a slump the last month.
"I know we have to earn it," Hinch said, "We're continuing to chip away at that, but this place can be electrifying if we can bring a postseason game here."
