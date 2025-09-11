All Lions

Jared Goff Believes It Takes Time For Offense to Get Rolling

Jared Goff discusses when offenses to begin to form their identity.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff expressed that since he entered the league, it takes offenses a certain amount of time to find their identity and to get rolling.

Even though Detroit has several key members of the offense returning, there are key changes to the offense line that will require some level of patience.

Also, despite his involvement working in the past with Ben Johnson and helping to install the offense, there will be growing pains with new offensive coordinator John Morton.

The team struggled mightily with communication, even though there was a whole training camp period to iron out any issues.

Goff is entering his 10th NFL season and believes that changes in defensive trends, certain plays not working the same and changes in offensive trends impact just how fast a team's offense can get rolling and for a unit to establish their identity.

As Goff explained, “I don’t think it matters necessarily if your players are coming back, if your coaches are coming back. I think every year is new and every defense is new and there are trends in the League that change and come and go, certainly offensively and defensively.

"Maybe certain runs that worked in the past don’t work anymore. You have to find those little niches that your guys are good at that are also successful plays, and I think that’s no different than last year, the year before, or any time in the past," Goff added. "I think that any time you’re in the early parts of a season, like you said, it takes three or four weeks for the offense to get their footing, and I feel like it’s been that way ever since I was a rookie.”

Communication issues

Detroit's veteran signal-caller discussed his initial takeaways after the Lions were defeated on the road by the Packers.

“Just sloppy. Just have to be better in the details and communicate better. I mentioned this after the game, it starts with me," said Goff. "I’ve got to communicate better and take a little bit of stress off of those guys from a communication aspect. Yeah, just be better. Just get back to our bread and butter. We’ve got good athletes, we’ve got good players, we’ve got good plays. If we execute the bread and butter, we’ll be just fine.”

Typically, Goff is given two or three plays in his headset. Moving forward, the goal is to have clearer communication to ensure the offensive line and skill players are all on the same page.

"Just clearer and making sure everyone’s on the same page," said Goff. "Very often we’ll have two or three plays that are called in my headset, that are called in the huddle and making sure that we all know which one of those two or three that we’re going to run.”

John Maakaron
