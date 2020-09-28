SI.com
Okudah Admits Cardinals' 'High-Octane' Offense Exhausted Him

John Maakaron

In the third quarter Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Lions head coach Matt Patricia appeared to be visibly frustrated with rookie Jeff Okudah. 

The Cardinals' offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray is known for its very fast tempo.

It can feel like a relentless pace for defensive backs attempting to match wits with highly-talented and elite wide receivers. 

A video which circulated online captured Okudah taking himself out of the game and waving cornerback Chris Jones onto the field, drawing the ire of his head coach. 

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Okudah tapped out for a snap, drawing the wrath of Lions coach Matt Patricia. Then, on the series after his pick, he crouched, hunched over on the sideline after forcing Murray out of bounds on a five-yard scramble."

“I was pretty exhausted,” Okudah said when he was asked about the sequence on the sidelines. “This is a high-octane offense. I just needed (a break), honestly.”

Against Arizona, Detroit's rookie defensive back played 59 of Detroit's 65 defensive snaps in replacement of veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant. 

It will not get any easier for Okudah and Detroit's secondary, as the New Orleans Saints visit Ford Field this Sunday.

And star Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas expressed Sunday that he is hoping to return from an ankle injury against the Lions. 

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Okudah rebounded nicely after a tough start to Arizona game! Patricia had Okudah play back deep on several calls

plach1jm
plach1jm

Coaches should praise any player that take themselves out of a game knowing they are not at full strength out on the field. It's a very unselfish and team first mentality.

