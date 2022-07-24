Skip to main content

Josh Paschal Will Not Be Ready at Start of Training Camp

Detroit Lions announce several players placed on the physically unable to perform list.

The Detroit Lions announced several players who will not be available to start practice when training camp begins next week at the team's Allen Park practice facility. 

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced by the team that cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive ends Josh Paschal, Romeo Okwara were placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). 

Rookie wideout Jameson Williams and linebacker Natrez Patrick were placed on the non-football injury list.

Players placed on the preseason PUP/NFI list can still return and participate in training camp at any time during the preseason. 

If a player is not fully healthy by the start of the season, teams have the right to allocate those players on the regular season PUP/NFI list, which would mean not having them able for the first four games of the regular season. 

Paschal, Detroit's 2022 second-round draft pick, missed the majority of minicamp with a lower extremity issue. 

Head coach Dan Campbell noted it was a similar issue that cost Paschal playing time while at Kentucky

The severity of the issue remains unknown, but should be clarified when the team starts training camp. 

“We’re trying to be smart with him,” Campbell said. “He’s got a lower extremity injury. Trying to be smart. There will be a couple guys we back off of. Just trying to be smart, get him out of here healthy.”

