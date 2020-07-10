NFL 'Experts' Exclude WR Kenny Golladay from Top 10 List

In 2019, wide receiver Kenny Golladay emerged as one of the National Football League's rising young wide receivers.

In the first eight games of 2019 when Matthew Stafford was healthy, he secured 35 receptions for 640 yards and seven touchdowns.

In the final eight games of the season with backups Jeff Driskel and David Blough at the helm, he secured 30 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

"I am confident, period," Golladay said last November. "Coming into the league, I was confident. It was mostly just getting a grasp of the game at this level.

"I feel like you get more comfortable with the scheme that you are in. The coaches, they know exactly what you can do. So, they set you up and put you in good positions. That is the good part about establishing yourself a little bit."

Heading into the 2020 season, there are higher expectations for Golladay and the organization as a whole.

In a recent ranking of NFL wide receivers, Golladay was not listed among the 10 best, per the results of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players voting.

He only received "honorable mention" status surprisingly.

"He's central to the game plan, scares you more than some of those other younger guys. Big dude who can go over you," said one NFL passing game coordinator via ESPN.

With offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in his second year at the helm, look for Golladay to take the next step in his career.

In Detroit's offense, there is no question he will make executives and other's around the league aware of why he should be ranked in the top 10.

