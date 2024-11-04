Kerby Joseph Highest PFF-Graded Lion Against Packers
The Detroit Lions knocked off the Green Bay Packers, 24-14, in miserable conditions Sunday at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-1 on the season.
A big part of the game was Detroit winning the turnover battle, as the game's only takeaway belonged to safety Kerby Joseph. The third-year safety recorded his first-career pick-six in the final minute of the first half, intercepting a scrambling Jordan Love and returning it for a score to put Detroit in front 17-3.
For his efforts, Joseph was the Lions' highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus with an 87.7 overall defensive grade.
"Defense, our job is to limit points. You know what I'm saying? So the more we can limit points, that helps our offense and helps the team win," Joseph said. "Shoutout to the defense, man, it wasn't perfect but we really got the job done. Takeaways is just important to the defense, wish we could've got some more. But we're just gonna continue to get better, watch this film, learn from it and just continue to get better."
Defensive tackle Alim McNeill paced the Lions' defense with seven pressures, but they were unable to get a sack on Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Offensively, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the group with an 82.7 overall offensive PFF grade.
Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded Lions in Sunday's game against the Packers.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 82.7
- TE Sam LaPorta – 79.4
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 78.7
- RT Penei Sewell – 76.8
- QB Jared Goff – 76.2
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Tim Patrick – 60.9
- LG Graham Glasgow – 60.7
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 58.6
- WR Kalif Raymond – 51.0
- TE Brock Wright – 49.7
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- FS Kerby Joseph – 87.7
- LB Jack Campbell – 78.5
- CB Carlton Davis – 78.5
- LB Alex Anzalone – 72.5
- DT Alim McNeill – 70.6
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Amik Robertson – 40.0
- DT Chris Smith – 39.8
- OLB James Houston – 37.4
- DE Pat O’Connor – 30.1
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 29.9