What Saints Firing Dennis Allen Means For Detroit Lions
The New Orleans Saints have become the next NFL team to make a decison on their head coach.
On Monday morning, following a disappointing 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the organization made the decision to part ways with Dennis Allen. He is the second coach fired this season, with the first being New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.
According to reporter Nick Underhill, via New Orleans Saints OnSI, "In recent weeks, (owner Gayle) Benson had grown frustrated with the direction of the team and started to consider the possibility of making a change. She saw how getting back healthy players wasn't leading to different results. Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Panthers was the final straw."
It is expected New Orleans will turn to special teams coach Darren Rizzi to serve as their interim head coach until the end of the season.
Detroit's defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, should be firmly in the mix of candidates to become the next Saints head coach. He and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be among the most popular coordinator candidates across the league, but Glenn's ties to New Orleans make him a natural fit.
Having served as the Saints defensive backs coach (2016-2020), the 52-year-old has an understanding of the structure at the top of the organization.
Unfortunately for New Orleans, their salary cap situation is quite the mess. According to overthecap.com, the Saints are about $60 million over the cap next season. "They only have two players who will save them more than $3M if cut and 6 if increased to $2M. They need a few players to retire and Derek Carr to agree to help them out."
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore could be the subject of trade talks and other Saints players may be on the move, including linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cam Jordan.
Glenn has been praised for his efforts this season keeping teams out of the end zone, despite the loss of Aidan Hutchinson.
Along with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Glenn was interviewed last offseason for multiple vacant head coaching positions.
With the success Detroit is again having, it is not likely Dan Campbell will be able to keep his full slate of coordinators intact in Motown again next season.