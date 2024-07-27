Kerby Joseph: 'I Want to Lead the League in Interceptions'
The Detroit Lions have found a playmaking gem in third-year safety Kerby Joseph.
A third-round pick in 2022, Joseph has paced the defense in interceptions in each of his first two NFL campaigns. Now, heading into his third year, the Illinois product wants to lead more than just the Lions in takeaways.
“For sure, I want to lead the league in interceptions," Joseph declared Saturday. "That’s one of my main goals. I want to be more consistent. I want to be more of a leader on the defense.”
Joseph logged four interceptions in both his first and second NFL seasons. His instincts are among the best on the defense, as he has a knack for being where the ball is at any given moment.
By playing the free safety role, he's able to roam the secondary and follow the football. Though he has been inconsistent at times in the run game, as evidenced by his 54.5 tackling Pro Football Focus grade a season ago, he has been among the best playmakers on the defense.
With his prowess for interceptions in tact, Joseph has dedicated the offseason to finding more ways to generate fumbles. He has targeted punching the ball out as an element of his game to improve.
As the Lions defense prides itself of takeaways under coordinator Aaron Glenn, Joseph is happy to take on a big role in that effort.
“I feel like that’s everything," Joseph said. "That’s the main stat for a defense, to limit points. The way you do that is to take the ball away. So that just means everything for the defense.”
Additionally, he's taking on more of a leadership role as one of the longest-tenured members of the Lions' new-look secondary. He's been one of the more outgoing members of the roster, and even had a light-hearted moment during a skirmish at practice Saturday when he dumped water on players to 'cool off' the situation.
"I seen them boys got a little hot," Joseph said. "I said, 'I got y'all boys. I'm a cool you guys down."
One of his tasks will be to help guide along rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, both of whom come highly touted and with positional versatility. Arnold has already begun to assert himself with a strong mentality as well as an affable energy that has allowed him to seamlessly connect with the fan base.
“I feel like it’s the energy. I already know when I came in as a rookie, I had so much energy. So bringing that energy into the room, especially like Terrion," Joseph said. "It’s amazing to have him in there and it’s exciting to see him grow because I’ve been in his shoes so I’m just excited to see what he can do.”
The secondary has plenty of new pieces, which likely will lead to some shuffling. One options the Lions are evaluating is to move Brian Branch from nickel cornerback to safety, which would present a new dynamic for the defense.
However, because Joseph has played with Branch last season, he's not anticipating many challenges in their acclimation in his new role.
“I’ve been out there with Brian, I’ve been out there with him," Joseph said. "There’s really no adjustment. That’s been my brother since day one. So we’re already good.”