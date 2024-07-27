Observations: Alexander Shines, Anzalone Defends Barnes, Jamo Trash Talks
The Detroit Lions completed their acclimation period Saturday with their fourth practice of training camp.
As a result, the next time the team practices, it will do so with shoulder pads on.
Tension was burning Saturday at the team's Allen Park facility, as the Lions maintained the competitive fire they have been working with since the start of camp. It was the first practice that fans were allowed to attend, and it was a capacity crowd.
There are many position battles, as well as players fighting for the final spots on the roster. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained the nuances of evaluating which players fit the best as the team looks to assemble the best possible 53-man roster at the end of camp.
“This time of year, what I really focus on is evaluating skill sets and really trying to find out, okay, what’s this player do great? What does he not do as well? If we do have him, where would we play him and how would we use him?" Fipp said. "Because, ultimately for me, the decision comes down to, okay the final cuts are made and sometimes there’s a guy among there where I’m like, ‘Oh, this guy would be great.’ Sometimes that guy’s not there. But it doesn’t really matter because our job is to make do with what we’ve got and make the most of it."
Here are observations from the Lions' fourth training camp practice.
Arnold doesn't back down
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is already striking up popularity amongst Lions fans. He has made a habit of detailing the exploits of each day in his Tik Tok video series and seems to have the personality and genuine appreciation for Lions fans that will help him fit nicely in Motown.
On Saturday, with fans in attendance for the first time, Arnold put on a solid show. He went back and forth working against Amon-Ra St. Brown. While the USC product got the best of him early and let him hear it, Arnold found a way to bounce back with a pass breakup when Jared Goff tried to hit St. Brown deep.
Playing cornerback in the NFL as a rookie is among the most difficult tasks. While Arnold will likely have highs and lows in his debut season, he has showcased the necessary mentality to bounce back from the struggles that are inevitable.
Alexander pops
Maurice Alexander is in his third training camp with the Lions. A mainstay with the organization's practice squad, he has showcased strong moments in the preseason in years past. On Saturday, he had a strong showing.
The former UFL receiver had two outstanding grabs during team drills working with the second team, as he has seemingly developed a nice connection with Nate Sudfeld. On one play, he hauled in a pass working against Kindle Vildor and drew love from Jameson Williams.
Alexander is also a popular player in the locker room, as he has been praised by his teammates on multiple occasions throughout his tenure with the organization. He also drew a hold from Steven Gilmore, which resulted in Williams coming to his defense.
'Hard Times,' as he is affectionately known by his teammates, made a good impression in what is becoming a competitive battle for the final receiver slots on the roster.
Team drills
Each of the three offensive units got three plays early. Goff hit two of three passes, one to Sam LaPorta and Antoine Green. His third pass fell incomplete intended for Jameson Williams, with Terrion Arnold in coverage.
Nate Sudfeld started his segment with connections with Sione Vaki and Tom Kennedy, but his third pass was incomplete in the direction of Jake Funk.
Hendon Hooker followed that with an incompletion intended for Isaiah Williams and a completion to Sean McKeon. Hooker's segment ended when his third pass was tipped by Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
It was not Hooker's best day, while Sudfeld showed more command of the offense. The veteran quarterback led the second-team offense most of the practice.
Situational period
In a situational period at the end of practice, Sudfeld led the second-team through a one-minute drill. He hit Green for a short completion on first down, then couldn't connect with Kalif Raymond on second down.
Sudfeld was able to move the chains with a completion to Tom Kennedy. After a throwaway, he hit Kaden Davis for a first down. After a spike, he again threw incomplete in the direction of Kennedy, who was covered by Ennis Rakestraw.
Jake Bates came on and nailed the kick to win the drill.
Aggression boils over
The Lions' intensity has been cranked up throughout the start of training camp. Through the first three days, several players have made contact with each other and showed off physicality despite participating in non-padded practice.
The offense and defense were both unrelenting in their efforts Saturday, as the final non-padded practice maintained its physical feel.
At one point, Derrick Barnes and Dan Skipper got into a skirmish. Linebacker Alex Anzalone raced in to defend his fellow linebacker, a sign of their strong friendship and bond on the defense.
Jameson Williams draws a crowd
In their first chance to watch the team, fans cheered early and often for wide receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product had the crowd fired up when he took the field for practice. After an early drop in individual drills, he rebounded with a catch and the fans showed their excitement.
Williams also took an end-around handoff at one point in team drills, offering a glimpse at what may be to come in the upcoming season.
Later in practice, with the tension between offense and defense boiling over, Williams chirped at defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Quick hits
1.) Bates went three-for-three on his attempts early, hitting from 54, 51 and 47 yards out. However, Bates' second round of kicks was not as successful. He went 1-for-4, with two of his misses coming from 55 and 60 yards out. His make was from 42-yards out approximately.
Bates rebounded at the end of practice by nailing the kick to win the situational drill.
2.) Wide receiver Daurice Fountain saw some time with the first team offense throughout practice. He has worked himself into the mix along with Antoine Green and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
3.) The Lions conducted a special teams drill late in practice. Designed to simulate open-field tackling, the team gathered around as players went 1-on-1. The designated defender was tasked with two-hand touching the offensive player after attacking on an angle.
Sam LaPorta juked out Alex Anzalone on one rep, while Jameson Williams narrowly got both hands on Terrion Arnold in another.
4.) Steven Gilmore had multiple pass breakups working with the third team defense. The Lions like Gilmore's potential, keeping him as an undrafted free agent last season. He'll have to battle to make the roster, but he has intriguing ability.
5.) Working with the third team, Hendon Hooker did not have his best day. He was inconsistent with his accuracy and had multiple passes broken up. His best moment came on a pass across the middle to Isaiah Williams, who hauled it in with one-hand.
6.) It was a packed house at the team's performance center, as 2,600 fans attended the practice and were energetic throughout, including cheering for big plays and groaning when receivers had drops during individual drills.