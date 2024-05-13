Lion Reveal How Jahmyr Gibbs Can Be Used More
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was able to showcase late in his rookie season why the organization invested a first-round draft pick to add him to the roster in 2023.
While many draft analysts who defend the "positional value" philosophy were outspoken that Detroit made a mistake selecting a running back, general manager Brad Holmes has trusted his process of finding football players that meet all of the criteria needed to be considered part of the organization.
With a season under his belt, Gibbs will now be featured more in the offense of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Holmes was asked about the talented running backs potential in his sophomore campaign.
“I definitely would expect him to see more of a load. But David Montgomery will still be here too," Holmes said. "Dan and I love that 1-2 punch of him and David. Just speaking him specifically, him being a rookie last year. Even when he kind of had some pops in that KC game, the opener. I was watching and I was like, he’s still trying to get the feel of the game."
Gibbs indicated to reporters he felt the game started to slow down for him around Week 5.
"He was playing very fast and he actually needed to slow it down a little bit. He openely admitted that, like, ‘I just needed to slow down a bit. I was moving too fast.’ Which he was, but once he got that sweet spot, which was right there, you saw it a little bit during the Ravens game which unfortunately, we didn’t show up very well for that game," Holmes explained. "But that’s when you started seeing some glimpses of, I think it’s coming. I think it’s coming. And then obviously that Raiders game, it was the breakout, I think that’s when you kinda saw, okay, the game is slowing down for him. I think he has much more to offer in the passing game. So most likely you will see an increase in that as well.”
