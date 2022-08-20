Skip to main content

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Defense

Several members of the defense have an opportunity to raise their stock against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Detroit Lions' defense rebounded nicely on Thursday, following an abysmal performance on the first day of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke out and expressed his desire for the secondary to challenge for the football more against the Colts' receiving corps. 

A player who continued to shine this week was Austin Bryant, who has come into his own as training camp has progressed. 

“I think it just comes with experience,” Bryant told reporters, via MLive. “I’m going into my fourth year. You all know my story, I’ve dealt with injuries. I finally got a good two offseasons of being healthy. I’m finally in a scheme where I feel it fits how I liked to play. Finally in a culture where I get to work hard, have fun and be ourselves. I think it’s just been the fruits of that process.”

Against the Colts Saturday, many will be paying attention to linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and the entire unit, which has the most question marks heading into the start of the 2022 season. 

The linebackers on the lower end of the depth chart, including Jarrad Davis, Anthony Pittman, Chris Board, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Josh Woods, all have an opportunity to earn more playing time. 

Along the defensive line, look for James Houston, John Cominsky, Jashon Cornell and Isaiah Buggs to put forth their best efforts, ahead of the next round of roster cuts. 

Here is a look at an updated defensive depth chart, heading into Week 2 of the preseason. 

aidan5

Defensive line

EDGE rushers 

Interior defensive line

Off-ball linebackers

Cornerbacks

Nickel cornerbacks

  • AJ Parker 
  • Mike Hughes 
  • Chase Lucas

Safeties

  • Tracy Walker 
  • DeShon Elliott 
  • Kerby Joseph
  • C.J. Moore 
  • JuJu Hughes 
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Injured

