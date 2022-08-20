Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Defense
The Detroit Lions' defense rebounded nicely on Thursday, following an abysmal performance on the first day of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke out and expressed his desire for the secondary to challenge for the football more against the Colts' receiving corps.
A player who continued to shine this week was Austin Bryant, who has come into his own as training camp has progressed.
“I think it just comes with experience,” Bryant told reporters, via MLive. “I’m going into my fourth year. You all know my story, I’ve dealt with injuries. I finally got a good two offseasons of being healthy. I’m finally in a scheme where I feel it fits how I liked to play. Finally in a culture where I get to work hard, have fun and be ourselves. I think it’s just been the fruits of that process.”
Against the Colts Saturday, many will be paying attention to linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and the entire unit, which has the most question marks heading into the start of the 2022 season.
The linebackers on the lower end of the depth chart, including Jarrad Davis, Anthony Pittman, Chris Board, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Josh Woods, all have an opportunity to earn more playing time.
Along the defensive line, look for James Houston, John Cominsky, Jashon Cornell and Isaiah Buggs to put forth their best efforts, ahead of the next round of roster cuts.
Here is a look at an updated defensive depth chart, heading into Week 2 of the preseason.
Defensive line
EDGE rushers
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Offense
The Detroit Lions will likely rest several of their starters on offense against the Indianapolis Colts.
Calvin Johnson 'Excited' to See Jameson Williams Play
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson joined Woodward Sports to discuss Dan Campbell, "Hard Knocks" and Jameson Williams.
How to Watch Colts vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- John Cominsky
- James Houston
- Eric Banks
- Julian Okwara -- Injured
- Romeo Okwara -- PUP
- Josh Paschal -- PUP
Interior defensive line
- Alim McNeill
- Michael Brockers
- Jashon Cornell
- Isaiah Buggs
- Bruce Hector
- Demetrius Taylor
- Levi Onwuzurike -- Injured
Off-ball linebackers
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Alex Anzalone
- Chris Board
- Derrick Barnes
- Anthony Pittman
- Jarrad Davis
- Josh Woods
- Shaun Dion Hamilton
Cornerbacks
- Amani Oruwariye
- Jeff Okudah
- Will Harris
- Bobby Price
- Mark Gilbert
- Saivion Smith
- Cedric Boswell
- Jerry Jacobs -- PUP
Nickel cornerbacks
- AJ Parker
- Mike Hughes
- Chase Lucas
Safeties
- Tracy Walker
- DeShon Elliott
- Kerby Joseph
- C.J. Moore
- JuJu Hughes
- Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Injured