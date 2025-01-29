Is Shavon Revel Jr. Lions' Cornerback of Future?
The Detroit Lions overhauled their secondary in the 2024 offseason.
With the additions of Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, the defense had plenty of competition at the cornerback spot heading into the season. Davis, Arnold and Robertson all played big roles, while Rakestraw's rookie year was hampered by injuries.
Heading into 2025, Davis is set to be a free agent while Robertson, Arnold and Rakestraw are all under contract. Davis was the team's top cornerback last year prior to suffering a season-ending fractured jaw, so the Lions could stand to benefit from adding more depth at the position.
One way to do so would be through the draft. If the Lions feel the need to draft a cornerback early, East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. could be a potential option.
Revel was recently mocked to Detroit in a seven-round mock draft prediction by Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz.
"Revel tore his ACL in September, sidelining him for most of the 2024 season, but his 2023 performance placed him among the nation's elite," Liskiewitz said. "He forced incompletions on 26% of targets into his coverage, ranking ninth in college football—just one percentage point behind Super Bowl-bound Quinyon Mitchell."
MORE: More Jahmyr Gibbs, Less Jared Goff Will Guarantee Lions Success
Revel is a player who fits the Lions' defensive style as a physical, press-oriented cornerback. At 6-foot-3, he has the protoypical frame to challenge long and fast wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.
His story is also fascinating. After playing at the junior college level for Louisburg, he began his career at East Carolina playing predominately on special teams. In 2023, he earned a starting role for the Pirates and wound up being the team's best cover corner.
That year, Revel totaled 54 tackles, including four for loss, 13 passes defensed and one interception in 12 games. He was off to a hot start in 2024, with two interceptions in his first three games, before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in practice.
Per PFF, Revel allowed an opposing completion percentage of 38.1 percent (8-of-21) on passes thrown his way in three games this year. He had two passes defensed, and took one of his two picks 50 yards to the end zone for a pick-six.
The injury will no doubt cause concern amongst front offices, but his style of play would gel nicely for Detroit. The Lions and general manager Brad Holmes do have a history of taking chances in the Draft on players with injury history such, and Revel has a high ceiling worth doing the same for.
The NFL Combine will be big for him, as he will have a chance to get medical evaluations on where he is at in his recovery from the injury that he suffered in September.
Like most man-coverage corners, Revel will need to develop the zone aspect of his game. His physicality can also lead to him being too grabby on routes, which will lead to penalties at the NFL level.
However, he plays with the desired confidence that can lead to success at the NFL level. Revel fits what the Lions need from a play-style perspective, and has the physical traits to develop into a strong cornerback.
The Lions need to continue stockpiling quality depth, particularly on defense. As a result, drafting Revel would make sense if there are no desired edge rushers available for Detroit in the first round.