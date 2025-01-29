More Jahmyr Gibbs, Less Jared Goff Will Guarantee Lions Success
Blazing fast. Physical. Explosive. Those are just some of the adjectives that can be used to describe Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
The change-of-pace back became Detroit’s biggest weapon on offense in 2024. He built upon his standout rookie campaign, and took his game to the next level.
The Alabama product furthered his dominance on the ground, accumulating north of 1,000 rushing yards (1,412) for the first time in his career. Plus, he amplified his production as a pass-catcher. While he amassed 52 catches for a second straight season, he increased his yards per reception (6.1 to 9.9) and reception yards totals (316 to 517).
The do-it-all back did all this while tying for a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns and producing a Lions franchise-record 20 total TDs this season.
Additionally, he and David Montgomery have formed one of the league's very best running back duos the past two seasons. In 2024, the tandem produced a staggering 2,187 yards and 28 scores on the ground.
Gibbs and Montgomery also had a large hand in Detroit's running backs recording 3,307 scrimmage yards and 32 scrimmage TDs this past season. These numbers ranked No. 1 among all backfields in 2024. It also marked the first time that an NFL team's running backs combined for at least 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns from scrimmage since the 2006 Chargers.
As good as Montgomery was for the Lions in ‘24, Gibbs was even better, and more than demonstrated down the stretch of the season that he's capable of carrying the load out of the backfield.
This became crystal clear after Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Detroit Week 15 loss to the Bills, sidelining him for the final three games of the regular season. In those three games, Gibbs was ultra productive, and produced some of his best work of the season. The 2023 first-round pick put together three consecutive games with at least 100-plus rushing yards and one rushing score.
And, he saved his best performance for the Lions’ Week 18 tilt with the Vikings, a game that Detroit needed to win in order to capture the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Gibbs proceeded to run all over Minnesota in the division-clinching victory, accumulating 139 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Plus, he added another 31 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
The dominant performance all but cemented Gibbs’ status as the Lions’ No. 1 back and the most explosive piece to their offense.
The sensational runner then followed up his Week 18 effort with an impressive display in Detroit's divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders. He rushed 14 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and compiled a game-high 175 all-purpose yards. It was an outstanding display from Gibbs, who dwarfed the performance of Montgomery (seven carries for 28 yards) in his return to action.
No offense to Montgomery or any of the Lions’ talented pass-catchers (e.g. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta), but Gibbs is hands down the team's best current offensive weapon. What he can do as both a runner and a pass-catcher is unmatched by his offensive counterparts on Detroit's roster.
By putting the football more in Gibbs' hands, it alleviates some pressure off of Jared Goff and limits the potential of the veteran signal-caller throwing multiple interceptions in crucial games.
Goff tossed the most interceptions he has thrown during the regular season (12) since 2020 and had three more against the Commanders in a stunning home playoff loss.
John Morton, the Lions’ replacement for Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator, would be wise to deploy Gibbs just as often, if not more, in 2025. It would give the offense its best chance of being as prolific of a unit next season and advancing much further in the playoffs.