Lions’ 3 Most Underpaid Players

Every team has a handful players that put out far more value than their contracts would indicate.

Whether it’s a veteran or an up-and-coming youngster who may be bound for big money, it’s important that we don’t take these players for granted.

Here are the Lions’ three most underpaid players heading into 2020:

3.) CB Desmond Trufant

At a position of need, the Lions were able to land what feels like an economically favorable deal by bringing in Trufant.

He’ll have a cap hit of $7.3 million next season, which ranks 22nd among cornerbacks.

The former Pro Bowler is an expected starter in 2020, and is coming off a season that saw him snag a career-best four interceptions.

He’ll be 29 when the season begins, and he missed seven games due to injury a season ago.

Hopefully, his health isn’t a question next season. And in addition to landing a proven corner at a decent price, the Lions may have also landed a mentor for their No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah.

2.) C Frank Ragnow

To continue the theme of important positions, center is not only a valuable spot, but also one of the more underappreciated positions on the field.

A legitimate starting center with a $3.2 million cap hit in 2020 is a win for the Lions.

Ragnow’s trajectory would indicate that he might not always be this cheap.

After a move from guard back to his natural center position in year two, he posted a 74.9 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

It’s certainly in the realm of possibility that the center position could be Ragnow’s to lose for the next decade in Detroit.

1.) WR Kenny Golladay

Speaking of positive trajectory, Golladay is due for what will be a lucrative contract extension at the conclusion of next season.

But, for now, he’s certainly the most underpaid Lions player in relation to what he offers the team on any given Sunday.

His $2.3M cap hit this upcoming season ranks 62nd among receivers, and follows up a 2019 campaign that saw Golladay lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 11.

The clear-cut No. 1 target for Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2020 should be bound for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

At 26 years old, Golladay is just getting started with what could be a profitable career both on and off the field in Detroit.

