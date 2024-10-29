Lions Activate OL Christian Mahogany Off NFI List
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.
Detroit's sixth-round draft pick has been officially activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.
Tuesday was the official deadline, as Detroit's coaching staff decided to open his 21-day practice window three weeks ago.
If the decision was not made to add him to the 53-man roster, he would have been forced to miss the remainder of his rookie campaign.
Head coach Dan Campbell hinted the decision was likely going to be made to activate the talented offensive lineman, as the coaching staff observed steadily improvement since his return.
Mahogany becomes the 11th offensive lineman on Detroit's active roster. The Lions' primary rotation includes their five starters, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
Key depth pieces include Dan Skipper, Kayode Awosika and Michael Niese. Colby Sorsdal and Giovanni Manu have been healthy scratches for most of the year, with Sorsdal appearing in one game and Manu yet to be active this season.
Value of reserves playing in blowouts
Detroit was able to play reserves in the fourth quarter in the game against the Tennesse Titans, as the game was already out of reach.
Campbell expressed the value of getting players who normally sit playing time in the NFL.
"They’re very valuable and they’re so rare. I mean, it’s a rarity to be able to do that and the fact that we’ve been able to do that now two games – but they’re valuable reps and you want those players to understand," said Campbell. "I think most of them do, but like for (Hendon) Hooker these are real, big-time reps and to get those -- (OL Michael) Niese goes in there and plays center, one of the first things he had, he’s got to block (Titans DT Jeffery) Simmons.
"Man, those things, that’s how you really grow, is to get those real-time reps against really good football players," Campbell continued. "So, they’ve been valuable, certainly we want to be better, I mean, we had two three-and-outs offensively, you need to be able to convert there and keep moving the ball and that helps. So that’s what’s unfortunate, I mean, we pulled them in the fourth quarter, we only had six plays."