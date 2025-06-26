Amon-Ra St. Brown Disses Kansas City
The Detroit Lions will face one of the toughest schedules in all of football in 2025. In fact, the team's slate of games for the upcoming season amounts to the second-hardest schedule in the league (its opponents posted a 0.571 winning percentage in 2024).
On the road alone, Detroit will square off with nine organizations which amassed 102 total wins in 2024, equating to an average of 11 victories per team.
Furthermore, seven of the Lions’ nine road foes made the postseason a season ago. This includes Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (15-2).
Detroit will travel to Kansas City in Week 6 for a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup. Dan Campbell's squad opened up the 2023 campaign at Arrowhead Stadium, and secured a 21-20 victory.
When the Lions square off with the Chiefs this season, there's a good chance there will be a heightened level of distaste for Campbell & Co. from the Kansas City fanbase. The reason why: two-time All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
On a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, co-hosted by Amon-Ra and his brother, Equanimeous, the St. Browns sat down with Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel. Noel, a third-round pick of the Texans this past April, grew up in Kansas City, and was a standout pass-catcher at Kansas City-based Park Hill High School.
As a result, the St. Brown-hosted podcast eventually dove into Noel's fandom for the Chiefs as a child and making the transition from living in Kansas City to Houston.
“City-wise, it’s a lot faster,” Noel said of Houston. “Kansas City, I call it like a medium city. Like, you have slow parts, faster parts, but Houston is a lot faster. And then, I mean, the humidity is all the time in Houston.
“Kansas City, people might not know, but Midwest in the summer, you’ve got like a month-and-a-half period, it’ll get hot. But, it’s definitely an adjustment period in terms of how fast the city is and the weather. But, I like it so far.”
Although Amon-Ra, a California native, doesn't have a lot of history with Kansas City, he made it known that he's not a fan of Noel's hometown.
“I’ve been in Kansas City. I was there for the draft,” Amon-Ra expressed. “I’m sorry, like, I don’t know how you ... if you have money, like, I’m not living here after I get some money.”
Noel was quick to defend the city he called home during his adolescent years.
“I mean, you’ve just got to know the right places to go. ... But KC, it’s good vibes there,” the first-year wideout said. “I’m a little biased.”
Undoubtedly, St. Brown and the Lions should expect some additional “boo birds” when they take on the Chiefs this October.