Lions Bring Back Familiar Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

Lions signing wide receiver to practice squad.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn hugs wide receiver Maurice Alexander (1)
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn hugs wide receiver Maurice Alexander (1) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face to the practice squad.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, wide receiver Maurice Alexander is returning to Motown.

The 27-year-old has been given the nickname "Hard Times" due to the challenges his mother had delivering him and the challenges he has faced all throughout his life.

Alexander spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Lions, but has not appeared in many regular season games. He has spent the majority of his time in Detroit developing on the team's practice squad.

Alexander battled again for a spot on the roster in 2024 throughout training camp, but eventually lost his position on the active roster to undrafted rookie free agent Isaiah Williams.

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tom Kennedy are also on the team's practice squad.

Bears fire offensive coordinator

The Lions will be facing the Bears twice in the second half of the season.

After only 10 months on the job, head coach Matt Eberflus has made the decision to part ways with another offensive coordinator.

Shane Waldron was dismissed Tuesday after the Bears fell to the Patriots, 19-3, at home.

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense," Eberflus said in a statement. "This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully. I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

