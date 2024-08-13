Lions Camp Notebook: Tate Feels Like Rookie, Houston Going Back to DE
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is learning the ropes calling NFL games for the first time following a respectable playing career.
Even though the former wideout has a strong knowledge of the game, the sheer amount of information, including learning about undrafted free agents and players all across the league, can become daunting.
“I feel like I have a lot of knowledge about football and have a unique perspective because I feel like there aren't many receivers out here working as color analysts,” Tate told Detroit Football Network. “It's mostly quarterbacks. So, maybe I can provide a unique perspective on players and plays, especially within defensive backs, running backs, receivers, tight ends. I think I do know enough about offensive line and blocking, and the defensive line and the games they play, so I think I can talk about it all.”
Working with play-by-play voice Jason Ross Jr., a rising star in sports broadcasting, over the next couple of weeks will also certainly aid Tate in his efforts to continuously improve in his broadcasting journey.
Evaluating players battling for EDGE role
Dan Campbell noted that Aidan Hutchinson and Isaac Ukwu have caught the attention of the coaching staff for their stellar training camps.
For James Houston, a return to defensive end and ending the SAM linebacker experiment may unlock his consistency and allow him to produce at a higher level.
“Those guys all bring something a little bit different. We know (Marcus) Davenport’s getting better every day, certainly, he and (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch -- Hutch has just continued to have a damn good camp," said Campbell. But then behind there, (James) Houston’s been hurt, we’re going to try to get him back to more defensive end, and let him play that true position to where that’s what he’s in. He’s setting the edge or he’s rushing the passer.
"Then I talked about (Lions DL Isaac) Ukwu, man he’s caught our eyes," Campbell explained further. "I mean, every day he makes a play. He’s not 100 percent healthy right now, but he’s out there practicing, and he just keeps going and it’s not really slowing him down. So, he’s caught our eyes, he’s strong, he’s got length, he knows how to use his length. Then Mitchell (Agude)’s doing well too.”
Safety who caught coaching staff's eye
Safety Loren Strickland, like center Kingsley Eguakun, is an UDFA who is catching the attention of the coaching staff for consistently doing his job and executing what the coaching staff is looking for.
Strickland has taken advantage of opportunities to work with the second-team and has the potential of steadily moving up the depth chart.
Amon-Ra St. Brown surprises heroic Lions fan
A heroic teenage Lions fan earned special accolades from the NFL team he roots for.
According to Sports Illustrated, "15-year-old John Agnello of St. Clair Shores, Mich., made headlines in July for his heroic acts in the rescuing of an elderly woman who crashed her car into a lake. The Lions caught wind of his valorous deed and invited him to the team's practice session as a reward. But that wasn't all they had planned for Agnello.
"Amon-Ra St. Brown helped the organization deliver a heartwarming surprise for the 15-year-old, offering him and his family four tickets to Detroit's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. St. Brown informed Agnallo about the tickets while giving him an autographed No. 14 jersey."