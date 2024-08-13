Brian Branch Reveals Why He Can 'Blitz' Much More in 2024
The Detroit Lions are discovering Brian Branch's versatility gives Aaron Glenn's defense the flexbility of bringing pressure from multiple different spots.
Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph and Branch each have the ability to secure takeaways and pressure the quarterback from a variety of packages.
“I can play more freely in a way,” Branch told Sports Illustrated after practice Monday. “(Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) can keep sending me on blitzes because we have the guys to lock down the receivers behind me. That’s a win-win right there.”
In his rookie campaign, the former second-round pick finished with 50 solo tackles to go along with 13 passes defensed and seven tackles for loss.
Offseason surgery limited his regimen, but the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is making strides in practice every day since his return.
On Monday, Branch impressed many with his compete level and ability to swipe the football.
New additions to secondary
The stinging loss to the 49ers will resonate with the organization. As a result of the secondary's struggles last year, the front office set out to revamp the secondary.
Veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson were added to work with rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
“They don’t care who they go against, they’re some dogs. That’s something coach Campbell and them, (with who) they bring in," Branch explained. “Having Carlton as a vet for those guys will set them up even in the long run, just teaching them tools and stuff they can put in their bag for the years to come.”
Additional reading
1.) Media, Fans Debate Lions Injury Reporting Policies
2.) Barry Sanders: Lions Must Understand They're a Target
3.) Dave Fipp: 'Super Talented' Jake Bates Has Bright Future
4.) Observations: Injuries Pile Up, Branch, Hutchinson Shine