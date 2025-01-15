Lions Divisional Round Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions have had one of the league's most explosive offenses in 2024.
The group led the league in scoring in 2024, averaging 33.2 points per game. Though many of the talented skill players rightfully get credit for having big years, running back David Montgomery deflected the credit to the offensive line.
Ahead of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, the veteran running back gave praise to the efforts of the men up front for the performances of himself, fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
"It's our identity. We've got the best O-line in the world. Being able to have those guys as reliable as they've been and as resilient as they've been, I don't think they get enough credit," Montgomery said. "Without them, there's no 1,000 scrimmage yards for me, there's no almost 2,000 scrimmage yards for Jah (Jahmyr Gibbs), there's no 1,000 yards for Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown). None of these accolades that everyone's receiving on offense would be possible if it weren't for them guys up front. I think the run game is cool, but at the end of the day it's the boys up front. They're the engine to this locomotive."
Two key members of that offensive line did not participate in practice Wednesday, as both Taylor Decker and Kevin Zeitler were not in action. Zeitler is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered against the Minnesota Vikings, while Decker was out for personal reasons.
Montgomery had been dealing with a knee injury that has held him out of the last three games, but expects to be full-go for Saturday's game and was once again a full participant.
Pat O'Connor -- Calf (NP)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring/Illness (NP)
Kevin Zeitler -- Hamstring (NP)
Taylor Decker -- Personal (NP)
Terrion Arnold -- Foot (FP)
David Montgomery -- Knee (FP)