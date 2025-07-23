Lions Early Training Camp Risers and Fallers
The Detroit Lions have three training camp practices in the books.
In being the first team to report to camp for the 2025 season, the Lions have generated plenty of attention. It has been an eventful first three days, filled with highlight plays, new talents emerging and unfortunate injuries.
After a day off Wednesday, the Lions will resume activities Thursday before padding up for the first time on Friday.
Here are four risers and three fallers through the Lions' first three training camp practices of the 2025 season.
Risers
Hendon Hooker
Hooker has looked improved throughout the early practice sessions, with his next hurdle being to prove that he can manage the offense in a game setting. The Lions tasked him with getting better on his anticipation, timing and footwork, and by all accounts he is improving in these areas.
Detroit has rotated Hooker and Allen between the second-team and third-team reps, as has been their tradition with their backup quarterbacks in camp over the year. It remains to be seen how reps are divided amongst the four preseason games, but they will be four big opportunities for the third-year passer.
Campbell praised the confidence with which Hooker commanded the offense on the first day, as he was efficient in relaying plays in the huddle. He's looked sharp in the days since, including a very solid performance Monday.
Nate Lynn
Last year, Lynn showed some pass-rush juice early in camp before an injury in the preseason opener ended his season. The Lions gave him another shot this offseason, and he seems to be making good on it.
Like Hooker, there is another layer to Lynn's path to making the team. When the team begins padded practices, the 2024 UDFA must show the coaching staff that he can replicate the impact he's had in early team drills.
Lynn has been a consistent threat in the backfield throughout the early portion of camp, and as such could wind up being a threat to crack the back-end of the roster.
Jack Campbell
With Alex Anzalone absent, Dan Campbell didn't shy away from saying that the Iowa product has assumed control of the defense for the time being. He's recovered from an offseason surgery and looks the part of a player who could have a breakout third season.
Campbell showed major development in his second season after a rocky debut campaign, and could be on track to once again make strides. Using his size to disrupt the passing game would go a long way toward making him a complete linebacker.
Early in camp, and throughout the offseason workout program, he's displayed a control over the scheme under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
Jameson Williams
The work put in during the offseason appears to have paid off. The former first-round pick is running smooth routes and making plays early in camp.
In past camps, drops were a concern, but Wiliams looks much more sure-handed through the first three practices.
If his progress continues, a major breakout season is in store.
Terrion Arnold
The second-year defensive back is making plays and appears quite confident.
Working next to D.J. Reed should benefit the young defensive back, as he is learning from a versatile and established veteran.
After a highlight interception on Tuesday, the 2024 first-round should be gaining confidence that he can secure his first career interception this season.
Keith Cooper Jr.
An undrafted free agent from this year's group to monitor is Cooper, who Campbell mentioned directly during his pre-practice media session Tuesday. Signed after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, Cooper has some versatility that will be worth exploring for Detroit.
With the injuries battering the defensive line early on in camp, Cooper could see some time on the interior despite being a defensive end at the collegiate level. He has the build for it, and has clearly caught the staff's eye throughout team workouts.
The Lions have kept at least one undrafted free agent in every year of Campbell's tenure, and a player like Cooper solves an immediate need for defensive line depth along with having some upside in the long-term.
Fallers
Brodric Martin
Depending on the prognosis of his injury, Martin's hopes for a roster spot could be at a crossroads. If it's an injury that could keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, that would be devastating for what is a crucial third training camp.
Additionally, the path to playing time for Martin is already difficult. DJ Reader anchors the nose tackle position, while Roy Lopez isn't expected to miss significant time after being stepped on in practice Monday and will complement Reader nicely.
Rookie Tyleik Williams will also warrant some consideration at the nose tackle position, and could get snaps ahead of Martin. Staying healthy is paramount for the Western Kentucky product, and Tuesday's ailment could be devastating depending on the diagnosis.
Morice Norris
Norris was tossed from practice Tuesday for being too physical, as he tackled a pair of rookie receivers in a team drill and was promptly sent to the locker room early.
The 2024 undrafted free agent did log some time last year, including getting snaps in the Divisional Round after an injury to Ifeatu Melifonwu, but is firmly entrenched in a battle for one of the final depth spots at the safety position.
With seventh-round pick Dan Jackson in the mix and undrafted free agent Ian Kennelly impressing early, Norris will have to rebound from Tuesday's struggles and get back into the staff's good graces.
Alex Anzalone
Anzalone's contract situation took a turn Tuesday, as he openly expressed his disappointment with the organization in an impromptu media session following practice. The veteran linebacker has what it takes to hit the ground running despite missing time, but his contract remains without a resolution into camp.
The Lions have been typically proactive when it comes to getting deals done with key members of their roster, and so the lack of deal with a four-year captain remains intriguing.
Anzalone's presence proved to be a huge benefit for the Lions in their division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. He said he does not anticipate missing games if the deal is not resolved.
With Campbell's comments about fellow linebacker Jack Campbell taking ownership of the defense, Anzalone's situation and his overall future with the team beyond the final year of his current deal is certainly worth monitoring.