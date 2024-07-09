Training Camp Preview: Lions Expecting Growth from Linebackers
The Detroit Lions' linebacking corps is filled with returning contributors.
Many of the faces in the room have played big roles for the team over the last two seasons. Alex Anzalone is the headliner as the defensive play-caller and team captain.
After a season in which the Lions were one of the NFL's best run defenses, there are high expectations for the unit in 2024.
Here's a preview of the Lions' linebacking corps ahead of the start of 2024 training camp.
Reason for hope
The Lions have their core in place at this position moving forward, led by Anzalone who has become the ideal leader of the defense at the second level. He has had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons while manning the middle.
Additionally, the Lions have two reliable options who logged plenty of valuable playing time a year ago in Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. It was a breakthrough year for Barnes, who had a key interception in the postseason and overcame struggles in the last two years to have a solid campaign.
The depth is very encouraging as well, as players such as Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin provided valuable contributions in limited roles.
While Anzalone is the heart of the unit, Detroit has several talented options. Kelvin Sheppard voiced a desire to utilize all his options at the position in some capacity, so expect contributions from each player on the depth chart.
Reason for worry
Campbell struggled for much of his rookie season. While his performance improved over the course of the campaign, he had plenty of difficulty in his first year.
The Iowa product was shuffled around the defense, getting some reps as the SAM linebacker as well as in a more traditional role. It was an up-and-down result, and the Lions are hoping for him to have a better campaign in 2024.
Detroit has no major losses aside from the departure of Anthony Pittman, who was primarily a special teams contributor. Reeves-Maybin was among the best core teamers in the league last year, but the Lions could benefit from finding another option at this position to help out in that area.
Training camp battle
With Barnes having an improved showing in 2023, he's going to put the pressure on Campbell to win back the starting job. It was the Purdue product who won the position next to Anzalone last year and he will get the opportunity to do so once again.
The Lions have optimism about Campbell's development heading into his second season, which would be beneficial. If he can grow into the multi-level threat the Lions want him to be ahead of next season, he would be a force next to Anzalone.
Don't forget about Rodriguez either. He took a back seat after starting 15 games as a rookie in 2022, but had a big interception in the NFC Championship game and can still perform against the run. He could be a dark horse in the linebacker rotation.
Player to watch
Campbell will have plenty of eyes on him during training camp. Showing growth will be important, as he can be a big part of the defense as a whole. So far, early returns from spring workouts have been optimistic.
Sheppard raved about the strong offseason Campbell had, as well as his leadership ability. These traits are emblematic of a potential defensive stalwart. He had strong performances during open sessions of OTAs and minicamp, which generated positive momentum.
While Campbell shouldn't be expected to ascend into the status of the league's elite in just his second season, it's reasonable to expect growth from the 2023 first-round pick.