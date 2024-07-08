6 Bold Predictions for Detroit Lions in 2024
As training camp approaches quickly, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a pivotal 2024 campaign.
In the fourth year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Lions have put themselves in a position to be successful amongst the league's elite. The organization has its sights set on proving that they are here to stay, and that last season's run to the NFC title game was no fluke.
Here are six bold predictions for the Lions in the 2024 NFL season.
Aidan Hutchinson notches 15 sacks
Hutchinson has shown growth in each of his first two NFL seasons, and finished the 2023 campaign on a tear. He had five sacks over the final two regular season games to surpass double-digit sacks on the year.
Now, after finishing amongst the best in the league in pressures, Hutchinson can take his game to the next level by finishing more of his attempts with sacks. He logged over 100 pressures including the postseason last year, so he can certainly pass the total he had last year.
With a strong offseason, Hutchinson looks the part of a man on a mission. With a potential hefty contract extension on the horizon, the Michigan product appears poised to have a massive impact for the Lions' defense in 2024.
Terrion Arnold leads all rookies in interceptions
The Lions grabbed a perfect fit for coordinator Aaron Glenn's defensive style when they traded up to select Terrion Arnold. The cornerback spent his collegiate career playing in one of the most disciplined defensive systems under Nick Saban, and was among the most feared DB's at that level last year.
He had five interceptions last season, a credit to his positive habits and disciplined style of play. Arnold became known for his meticulous preparation while in college, a trait that will help him translate well to the NFL level.
Arnold is already making an impact during offseason workouts, as he notched an interception off of Jared Goff and the first-team offense during organized team activities. Because he is already in a positive position heading into his rookie year, he will be a game-changer for the Lions' defense by notching multiple interceptions.
Amon-Ra St. Brown earns MVP votes, finishes second for OPOY
The NFL's Most Valuable Player award has been traditionally a quarterback award, as each of the last 11 winners have been passers. Not since Adrian Peterson did it in 2012 has a player at any other position won the award.
Last year, three players at positions other than quarterback garnered votes for the award. Those three players, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Myles Garrett, were all high-impact, high-volume players for their respective teams.
While Amon-Ra St. Brown likely won't win the MVP award, his impact on the Lions' success is massive. Last year, he notched 1,500 receiving yards for the first time in his short career. With his performance improving each year, it's exciting to think about the potential he has in his fourth NFL campaign.
Because St. Brown will be such a big part of the offense in 2024, I have him projected to earn some consideration for the highest individual honor in the league. Additionally, he has the potential to be a serious contender for the Offensive Player of The Year award.
I see St. Brown, after another monster year, finishing ninth in MVP voting and second for Offensive Player of The Year behind only Miami's Tyreek Hill.
Gibbs has 2,000 all-purpose yards
Jahmyr Gibbs was an electric and integral part of the Lions' offense as a rookie in 2023. He showed off his dynamic skill set and was a threat to score each time he touched the ball.
The Lions reiterated that they viewed him more of an offensive weapon than a traditional running back. After showing parts of that in 2024, they could fully utilize him in that way in 2024.
Detroit's offensive coaching staff has hopes to utilize him more as a receiver in 2024. If he can fufil that role, he could be in store for a massive season. Gibbs could be in the running for a season with over 2,000 all-purpose yards, splitting the production between his rushing and receiving abilities.
Hendon Hooker starts multiple games
For each of the last two seasons, the Lions have been fortunate enough to not have to trot out a backup quarterback. Jared Goff has been one of the most durable active passers, playing through bumps and bruises and making 35 consecutive regular season starts dating back to 2021.
As last season showed, though, all quarterbacks are vulnerable. Just nine quarterbacks started all 17 games last year, and a total of 66 different players started at least one game under center. With this in mind, Hendon Hooker could get an opportunity to play in 2024.
Because injuries occur, I expect Hooker to make at least one start with the potential of a second as the Lions could have the division wrapped up late in the year. It's unlikely that they would be in a position to rest players against San Francisco in Week 17, but Detroit could have the division locked up to a point of comfort with sending out Hooker for the regular season finale.
Lions fans have been clamoring to get a look at Hooker, which will come in the preseason. However, with injuries being a factor in the league, I see him getting multiple opportunities to start games for the offense in his first full NFL season.
The Lions win first Super Bowl in team history
The boldest prediction of them all. Under the leadership of Campbell and Holmes, the Lions have put themselves to be viewed amongst the serious Super Bowl contenders.
There will be obstacles along the way for Detroit in 2024, as its regular season schedule is tougher this season and the division will be better. However, Campbell has preached endlessly about his belief that the roster in its current state is built to overcome these challenges.
Detroit added several necessary pieces, particularly to the defense, this offseason. The defense will have a different feel, as the defensive line is bolstered by DJ Reader and all the secondary newcomers give the defensive backfield a different feel.
With the confidence permeating in the team's Allen Park facility and the hunger built by last year's NFC Championship loss, it's not hard to see the Lions being the last ones standing in what would be a historic 2024 campaign.