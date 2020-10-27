There's no doubt Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons was the best win of the season for the Lions.

Not only did it include a miraculous finish, but it also gave the franchise two straight victories for the first time since Weeks 2 and 3 of last year.

However, there were also some lowlights from the game and players that subsequently belong in the Doghouse after Detroit's Week 7 performance.

Without further ado, here are my Penthouse and Doghouse selections following the Lions' 23-22 win in Atlanta.

Penthouse

QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford delivered the best moment of the Lions' 2020 season, orchestrating an eight-play, 75-yard drive to beat the Falcons.

He also finished with a season-best 340 passing yards.

With his performance, the veteran passer proved that he can still turn back the clock and provide a clutch performance when Detroit needs it.

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

WR Kenny Golladay

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn needs to pay this man.

The star wideout put together a second straight 100-plus-yard performance, finishing Sunday's contest with six catches for 114 yards.

As part of his big day, he recorded two 29-yard receptions, including a Calvin Johnson-esque one in the third quarter and another on the Lions' final drive.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old -- turns 27 Nov. 3 -- is rapidly becoming one of the best receivers in today's game.

DE Romeo Okwara

Okwara continues to emerge as one of Detroit's most reliable defenders.

The 25-year-old had a monstrous game Sunday, recording two sacks, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and three total tackles, including a tackle for loss.

It marked his third straight game of producing at least two QB hits and his fifth straight contest of producing one tackle for loss.

He was the Lions' highest-graded defensive player and the fifth-best EDGE defender in the league in Week 7, according to Pro Football Focus, with an 89.6 overall grade.

His play has been key to Detroit's improved pass-rush the past two weeks.

And there's no doubt he will continue to play a big role in the Lions being able to wreak havoc on opposing passers moving forward.

Doghouse

WR Danny Amendola

The veteran slot receiver dropped a would've-been third-down conversion pass in the first quarter.

And then, at the end of the game, he was responsible for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, after taking his helmet off to celebrate the Lions' game-winning score as time expired.

It led to Matt Prater's extra-point try being from 48 yards out, instead of the standard 33-yard distance for a PAT.

He eventually nailed the kick to give Detroit the 23-22 win.

But, Amendola still made it harder than it had to be, and that's why he's in the Doghouse this week.

RB Adrian Peterson

The veteran running back produced his third straight game with no more than 40 rushing yards (11 rushes for 29 yards against the Falcons).

He also recorded a season-low 2.6 yards per carry, and is now down to less than four yards a carry on the season (3.9).

These last three games have proven that the 35-year-old is nothing more than a complementary piece at this juncture in his career.

He needs to be the clear-cut No. 2 back in the Lions' backfield, and rookie D'Andre Swift -- by far, the more productive of the two in recent weeks -- needs to be the clear-cut No. 1 the rest of the way this season.

