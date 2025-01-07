Vikings Player's Wife Claims Being 'Touched, Heckled' by Lions Fans
Family members of the Minnesota Vikings were not impressed with how they were treated by a segment of Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field.
Sunday Night Football featured two rivals battling it out to win the division title.
Unfortunately, it is a possible a small segment of the Lions fanbase did not behave themselves.
Whitney Risner, the wife of Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner, posted on social media she was "touched and heckled" throughout the primetime contest.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Andrew Van Ginkel’s wife said it was the worst she has ever experienced. Dalton Risner’s wife said she was inappropriately touched and heckled. Oh, and the same fans whose team has been decimated by injuries this season … are begging the football gods for the same thing on opposing teams."
Another fan of the Vikings shared online Tuesday, "I had the unfortunate experience of attending the @Lions and @Vikings game on Sunday. This was my 4th stadium to visit this season and the experience was horrendous. Some of these male Lions fans were raised by wild animals ..."
If the Vikings are able to upset the Rams next Monday evening and the other higher seeded playoff teams in the NFC are to come out victorious, the Lions would face the No. 5 seeded Vikings again in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs the following week.
