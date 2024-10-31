All Lions

What They're Saying: Lions Favorite Halloween Costumes

Lions players discuss their favorite Halloween costumes.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
A Detroit Lions Halloween party video made its rounds on social media this week.

On Thursday, Lions OnSI asked several players what their favorite costumes were. Here are their responses.

Penei Sewell

“A Troy Polamalu jersey back on the island.” 

David Montgomery

“I don’t celebrate Halloween. Yep, this year's team Halloween Party, I didn't go."

Jack Campbell

“Hot dog. I was I think in middle school. Me and my friends, I don’t know. I just thought it was funny at that age.” 

Giovanni Manu

“I would have to say my Michael Myers costume I wore today. It’s pretty hard. I did not attend the party, because I had to hang out at home with my girlfriend. But I thought my costume today was pretty good.”

Trevor Nowaske

“My favorite Halloween costume was probably second or third grade, I was Jimmy Neutron. I had the giant hair. Have a picture of it out there somewhere with my sister. But yeah, that’s probably my favorite Halloween costume.”

Levi Onwuzurike

“I don’t know what I was, but I put some stuff together. Don’t that (expletive) look cool. It was a victorian era like vampire demon.” 

Kevin Zeitler

“Haven’t done many. I would say the Dan Campbell one was pretty good.” 

On where he got the inspiration for the costume:

“All the people on TV making fun of me earlier this season out of nowhere and blindsiding me. Literally was in the hot tub, Good Morning Football was on and slowly on the TV my face popped up and they kept calling me chubby. For the next five minutes, I was like, ‘Oh, (expletitve). The guys loved it. They enjoyed it quite a bit.”

Dan Skipper

“I was a leprechaun for several years growing up. I grew up a Notre Dame fan for like, I don’t know, middle school or stuff. I always liked it until I learned more about Notre Dame.”

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

