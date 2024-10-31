What They're Saying: Lions Favorite Halloween Costumes
A Detroit Lions Halloween party video made its rounds on social media this week.
On Thursday, Lions OnSI asked several players what their favorite costumes were. Here are their responses.
“A Troy Polamalu jersey back on the island.”
“I don’t celebrate Halloween. Yep, this year's team Halloween Party, I didn't go."
“Hot dog. I was I think in middle school. Me and my friends, I don’t know. I just thought it was funny at that age.”
“I would have to say my Michael Myers costume I wore today. It’s pretty hard. I did not attend the party, because I had to hang out at home with my girlfriend. But I thought my costume today was pretty good.”
“My favorite Halloween costume was probably second or third grade, I was Jimmy Neutron. I had the giant hair. Have a picture of it out there somewhere with my sister. But yeah, that’s probably my favorite Halloween costume.”
“I don’t know what I was, but I put some stuff together. Don’t that (expletive) look cool. It was a victorian era like vampire demon.”
“Haven’t done many. I would say the Dan Campbell one was pretty good.”
On where he got the inspiration for the costume:
“All the people on TV making fun of me earlier this season out of nowhere and blindsiding me. Literally was in the hot tub, Good Morning Football was on and slowly on the TV my face popped up and they kept calling me chubby. For the next five minutes, I was like, ‘Oh, (expletitve). The guys loved it. They enjoyed it quite a bit.”
“I was a leprechaun for several years growing up. I grew up a Notre Dame fan for like, I don’t know, middle school or stuff. I always liked it until I learned more about Notre Dame.”
