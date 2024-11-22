Lions Game Against Bills Could Be Flexed
The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills' matchup in Week 15 has the makings of one of the biggest games of the back-half of the season. It could also be a Super Bowl preview, as both teams are among the best in their respective conferences.
With the Lions at 9-1 and the Bills at 9-2 coming off a win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, this matchup is likely to be among the best on the NFL slate in that given week.
Though the game is currently scheduled to be played at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 and broadcasted on CBS, there is a possibility that it could be moved into the Monday Night Football window.
Currently, there is a doubleheader scheduled for that Monday with the VIkings and Bears squaring off at 8 p.m., and the Falcons and Raiders squaring off at 8:30 p.m.
Per NFL rules, the decision to flex a game from Sunday to Monday must be made 12 days in advance of the game. As a result, the league would have until Dec. 3 to decide whether or not to officially move the Lions-Bills matchup. CBS could also elect to protect the game.
Offensive line rebounds
The Lions are coming off an exceptional performance on both sides of the ball, as they shellacked the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6. In the game, the offense scored touchdowns on each of their first seven drives.
A big part of the success was the offensive line, which bounced back after some struggles against Houston the week prior. Left tackle Taylor Decker returned to the fold, and the unit was able to keep Jared Goff upright.
"Listen, that was a fun one last week, guys came out and played their tails off, they really responded to that Houston game where we didn’t put our best out there, so I was proud of them. A number of guys had winning performances. I thought the O-line played some of the best football, not just this year, but over the last few years, that was really fun to see. And then a lot of our skill guys got involved as well."