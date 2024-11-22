All Lions

Terrion Arnold Says Interceptions Are Coming 'In Bunches'

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback reflects on recent growth.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) breaks up a pass intended for Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) breaks up a pass intended for Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10)
The Detroit Lions have relished in their ability to take away the football and force turnovers on defense.

Cameras caught head coach Dan Campbell willing the defense against the Jacksonville Jaguars to continue to fight for a takeaway.

Safety Kerby Joseph was able to eventually pick off Jaguars cornerback Mac Jones in a lopsided victory at Ford Field.

For rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, the wait continues for his first interception and his first forced turnover. Among the defensive starters, the 2024 first-round pick is the only starter who has yet to force a turnover this season in Aaron Glenn's defense.

“When my picks come, they’re going to come in bunches. I know at the end of the day when I come in here what my job is and I ain't never been one to kind of seek validation from others. Some people they glorify stuff like that," Arnold said after practice, via the Free Press. "They’re like, ‘Well, if people ain't giving me my praise then I ain't doing that.’ I know what I'm doing. I know when I'm on the back side by myself, it's locked up.”

Glenn notes that Arnold is progressing well and is a good listener. Defensive backs in Glenn's scheme play physical and are expected to swarm to the football, if a reception is secured by an opponent.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) tries to catch the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0)
Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) tries to catch the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0)

Against opposing offenses, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is allowing 11 yards a completion and less than three yards after the catch.

“He’s improving every week. The one thing that we want to make sure that he continued to improve on in practice was his ability to not grab and hold and things like that," Glenn said. "Listen, he’s a very aggressive player and we play aggressive at the corner spot.

"And we knew some of those things were going to take a while for it to come out, and he’s doing a good job listening," Glenn explained further. "And it’s going to happen again. I know that, he knows that, but he’s gotten a lot better with his technique and it’s showed up on the field.”

