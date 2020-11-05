SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Jeff Okudah Has Best Game of Rookie Season

Logan Lamorandier

Given that Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah was the No. 3 overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft, expectations were and remain extremely high. 

In an atypical offseason, Okudah started behind the eight-ball, and undoubtedly struggled in the early goings. 

Not to say that Okudah has completely turned his play around, but there have been signs of improvement.

In Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, Okudah had one of the better performances of his young career.

According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie corner only allowed a total of 26 yards against him while in coverage -- his best output to date.

More from PFF regarding Okudah’s play last week:

“Okudah’s run of assignments so far in his rookie season has been brutal, so it’s not a shock to see his grade as low as it is, but the signs are certainly there that he can be a good player for the Lions down the line. That may start in the second half of the season.”

Despite Okudah’s early struggles, his passer rating against (89.4) on the year is still the second-best of the 18 qualified rookie cornerbacks in the NFL -- only behind Kansas City Chiefs corner L'Jarius Sneed and his three-game sample size.

okudah5
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke on Okudah’s progression as a player.

“Jeff, I think he’s improved every week. And really part of it has been the technique and the fundamentals, things like that. But, really now we’re starting to get into a little bit more awareness, a little bit more gameplan-type plays, things that repeat throughout the course of the season, kind of get his vision to open up a little bit more and see a bigger part of the field," Patricia said. “Sometimes, that’s hard when you’re a corner, because you really see the game, I would call it, outside in. Those are things when offenses give you different formations, you have to absorb a little bit more, and I think that’s the part that he’s done a good job of in-game, kind of picking some of that up. I think that’s some of the improvement we’ve seen from him." 

It would appear Patricia isn’t just throwing out unfounded compliments, either.

After Okudah’s first two games in the league (Week 3), he was PFF’s second-lowest-graded rookie cornerback, out of corners that had seen at least 20 percent of their team's defensive snaps. 

In the last five weeks, Okudah has landed in the top three for overall grades using those same parameters.

Make no mistake, Okudah still has a long way to go in order to live up to his draft status. 

At the very least, though, there are signs of him turning it around sooner than later, if his positive on-field play continues.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Vikings

Matthew Stafford Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Matthew Stafford Not Seen at Practice Wednesday

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai Trending Towards Being Second-Round Bust

Jarrad Davis Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

He had a nice game against Colts! Keep it going this week

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jahlani Tavai Trending Toward Being Second-Round Bust

Read more on the struggles of Detroit Lions second-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Read more on the Detroit Lions decision not to make any deals by the NFL trade deadline.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford could miss Vikings game due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Vikings

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Lions this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

One Player Lions Should Target at Trade Deadline

Read more on the one player the Detroit Lions should target leading into Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Lions' Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Vaitai, Decker, Agnew Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions initial Week 9 injury report released Wednesday.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Quinn and Patricia Return if Lions Earn a Spot in Expanded Playoffs?

The NFL is mulling over a decision to expand the playoffs even further. Should the Detroit Lions' regime return if playoff field is expanded to 16 teams?

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

Matthew Stafford Not Seen at Practice on Wednesday

Read more on Matthew Stafford not being at Detroit Lions practice Wednesday.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Matthew Stafford or Lions' Defense: Who Deserves More Blame?

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions' defense struggled against the Indianapolis Colts.

John Maakaron

by

AKMusic

Who's in Lions' Penthouse and Doghouse after Week 8?

Read more on who belongs in the Lions' "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after their Week 8 loss to the Colts

Vito Chirco

by

OnePrideMania57