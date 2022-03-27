Why LB Kyzir White Was Much Better Option for Detroit Lions

Did the Detroit Lions miss out on a talented linebacker in free agency?

The Detroit Lions may have missed out on an opportunity to land a talented linebacker, who could have signed to play in Motown for an affordable price.

After a breakout 2021 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kyzir White reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, ending his four-year run with the team that drafted him in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes ultimately decided to re-sign Alex Anzalone and brought back Jarrad Davis, who has thus far struggled to find his footing, since being drafted in the first round by the Lions back in 2017.

White finished 2021 as the Chargers leading tackler, as he recorded 144 tackles to go along with one sack, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed, and two interceptions.

The contract terms White agreed to with the Eagles should leave Lions fans scratching their heads, as the 26-year-old's deal with the Eagles is reportedly only worth up to $5 million this upcoming season.

White has been heralded as being among the best coverage linebackers in the entire league.

Anzalone is an average linebacker, while Davis oftentimes appeared lost trying to execute in former head coach Matt Patricia's gap control scheme.

"If used properly in a watered-down, run-and-chase attack role, Davis can be much more serviceable than he has been the past couple of years," AllLions Logan Lamorandier has explained.

At the Senior Bowl, head coach Dan Campbell explained to NFL Network what he felt the team needs were ahead of the draft.

“I’m going to be as very generic as I can,” Campbell explained. "Just upgrading in all areas, that’s where we need some help. Certainly, you’d like to add a receiver. You’d like to add a linebacker. You’d like to add a little depth at o-line and DB. So we’re just looking for help a little bit of everywhere.”

While the team could add a linebacker in the draft, White could have come in and provided just the boost the defense needed, as the play at linebacker left a lot to be desired last season.

It is hard to imagine that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could not have used White as an outside linebacker in the Lions scheme, where he could best take advantage of his skills defending against the pass.