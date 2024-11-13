Lions Midseason Rookie Report
The Lions are the NFC's best team through the first half of the 2024 campaign, with an 8-1 record through nine games.
Unsurprisingly, it's due to the fact that Dan Campbell's squad has been the recipient of strong play on both sides of the ball. Yet, the team has received little-to-no impact from its rookie class, outside of first-round pick Terrion Arnold. Additionally, it's been well-documented that the first-year cornerback has had an up-and-down campaign.
Let's take a look now at how Arnold and the rest of the Lions’ six 2024 draft picks have fared through the midway point of the season.
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold has experienced his fair share of struggles through the first half of his rookie season. He's consistently looked lost in coverage, and has been a step or two behind the opposing pass-catcher. It has surely contributed to the Alabama product's trouble with avoiding penalties, too.
Through nine games, the No. 24 overall pick has recorded a passer rating against of 105.8, and has earned an underwhelming coverage grade of 50.2 from Pro Football Focus. Plus, he's yet to record his first career NFL interception. And, on top of his coverage woes, he's already been penalized nine times.
Detroit certainly would like to receive an uptick in production from the first-rounder the rest of the way this season.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw has not contributed much to the Lions’ defensive efforts this season. He was inactive for Weeks 2 and 3, and when he has suited up, he's played much more on special teams (82 total snaps) than on defense (43 total snaps).
And much like Arnold, he's encountered his fair share of issues in coverage. In fact, through seven games, the Missouri product has permitted a passer rating of 91.3 on balls thrown his way, and has received a paltry coverage grade of 39.0 from PFF for his efforts.
No ifs, ands or buts about it, It's been a subpar first year thus far from the second-round pick.
OL Giovanni Manu
The University of British Columbia product has yet to log a single rep both on offense and special teams. Subsequently, it's fair to say the Lions don't have a ton of faith yet in the 6-foot-7, 352-pounder.
The fourth-rounder is definitely a work in progress, and doesn't appear to be on the verge of earning any playing time in the near future.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki has been active for all but one of the Lions’ first nine games this season, yet has made a minimal impact on the offensive side of the ball. The former Utah running back has recorded both one carry and one reception, amassing five yards on the ground and another 17 yards as a receiver.
The fourth-round pick has earned most of his playing time on special teams (148 total snaps). Additionally, he's accumulated five total tackles and a forced fumble as part of Detroit's punt and kick return teams.
Although Vaki hasn't gotten much of a chance at running back, he deserves credit for making the most of his opportunities on special teams.
DL Mekhi Wingo
Wingo, Detroit's first-of-two sixth-round selections this past April, has logged snaps in eight of the Lions’ nine games this season. He's contributed both on special teams and defense, but has compiled the majority of his reps on the defensive side of the ball (150 total snaps). He's produced seven total tackles and five total pressures, and has earned a 59.5 overall mark from PFF for his efforts. Plus, he's posted a 55.6 PFF run-defense grade and a 60.1 PFF pass-rush grade.
At this present juncture, the LSU product is very much a depth piece for the interior of Detroit's defensive line.
OL Christian Mahogany
Mahogany, the last pick of the Lions’ 2024 draft class, missed the entirety of training camp with mono, and was unable to play in the season's first four games due to being placed on the team's non-football illness list to start the campaign.
The former Boston College offensive lineman was activated off the NFI list in late October, but still has yet to play a down of football in the NFL. It'll be interesting to see if he gets a chance to suit up – or gets pressed into action because of an injury – before the end of the season.