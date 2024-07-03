Lions 'Not Interested' in Signing Wideouts Prior to Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are not likely to bring in a free agent wide receiver prior to training camp.
According to the Detroit Lions Podcast, a representative of a current free agent shared Detroit's front office is not interested in signing a wide receiver prior to training camp.
“I know they’re excited about what they’ve got in him, and that’s why they’re not pursuing any other wide receivers and you will not see other wide receivers brought in," said Lions reporter Jeff Risdon. "Agents have asked. I know an agent of a current free agent, Detroit is not interested in bringing in any receivers at this point."
Naturally, if an injury occurs or players do not perform as expected at training camp, Detroit could again be in the market for upgrades to the roster.
"Now that could change once camp starts or someone gets hurt or maybe the Tom Kennedy roller coaster isn’t worth riding again. Maybe they want something different there, maybe Antoine Green isn’t coming along as well as hoped," Risdon explained. "I did see some progress from him this spring."
Heading into training camp, the Lions appear to be satisfied with the receivers and their current positions on the depth chart.
"They’re pretty good with their top four being Amon-Ra, Jamo, Kalif Raymond and DPJ. They’re good with that, internally. If they get a chance to improve, they will, but they don’t really see that right now," Risdon noted. "They don’t see that as a need, not nearly as much as a lot of the fans do. That’s straight from the coaches, straight from the horse’s mouth.”