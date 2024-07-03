All Lions

Lions 'Not Interested' in Signing Wideouts Prior to Training Camp

Lions are currently satisfied with wide receivers on the roster.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are not likely to bring in a free agent wide receiver prior to training camp.

According to the Detroit Lions Podcast, a representative of a current free agent shared Detroit's front office is not interested in signing a wide receiver prior to training camp.

“I know they’re excited about what they’ve got in him, and that’s why they’re not pursuing any other wide receivers and you will not see other wide receivers brought in," said Lions reporter Jeff Risdon. "Agents have asked. I know an agent of a current free agent, Detroit is not interested in bringing in any receivers at this point."

Naturally, if an injury occurs or players do not perform as expected at training camp, Detroit could again be in the market for upgrades to the roster.

"Now that could change once camp starts or someone gets hurt or maybe the Tom Kennedy roller coaster isn’t worth riding again. Maybe they want something different there, maybe Antoine Green isn’t coming along as well as hoped," Risdon explained. "I did see some progress from him this spring."

Heading into training camp, the Lions appear to be satisfied with the receivers and their current positions on the depth chart.

"They’re pretty good with their top four being Amon-Ra, Jamo, Kalif Raymond and DPJ. They’re good with that, internally. If they get a chance to improve, they will, but they don’t really see that right now," Risdon noted. "They don’t see that as a need, not nearly as much as a lot of the fans do. That’s straight from the coaches, straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News