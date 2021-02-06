Reviewing Options for Lions with No. 7 Pick

Read more on the Detroit Lions' options with the No. 7 overall pick

With longtime Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford already having been traded, the next big decision facing new Lions general manager Brad Holmes is what he'll do with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The organization quite possibly could go in any one of the following three directions: trade up, keep the pick or trade down and garner additional draft capital.

Let's take a closer look now and evaluate the viability of each scenario.

Trade up

If the Lions want to draft a quarterback in this year's draft, this appears to be the best option.

According to NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' "mock draft 1.0," this would be the only way for Holmes & Co. to acquire either Ohio State's Justin Fields or BYU's Zach Wilson.

Brooks has Fields and Wilson mocked to the N.Y. Jets at No. 2 overall and the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 overall, respectively.

Now, with former L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff on board as at least Detroit's "stopgap" signal-caller, though, this seems like a less likely option.

Stay at No. 7

If the Lions stay at No. 7, I think they will end up taking Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons or a wide receiver.

It'll be one of three wideouts: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle, who Brooks has going to Detroit, or DeVonta Smith or LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.

According to Brooks, Chase will already be off the board. He presently has him slotted to the Miami Dolphins at No. 3 overall.

Meanwhile, he has Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, going to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 overall.

Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

I don't think there's a huge gap in talent or ability among Chase, Waddle and Smith. So, I'd be more than fine with trading down and grabbing Smith later in the first round.

According to Brooks, Parsons could also be had a little bit later in the first, as he has him projected to go to the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall.

It makes it seem as if trading down is the best route to take for the Lions with their first-round selection.

Trade down

At last, let's evaluate the possibility of Detroit trading out of the No. 7 spot to accumulate additional draft capital.

I think it'd be the wisest move the Lions could make at this juncture.

The organization has a variety of holes to fill over the course of the next offseason or two. So, stockpiling draft picks -- which Holmes has started to do already via the trade of Stafford to the Rams -- appears to be the obvious direction for the Lions to go in.

And, at this point, I think Holmes & Co. will. By doing so, Detroit will still more than likely be able to land the player that it desires, too -- whether it be Parsons or Smith or maybe even Michigan EDGE rusher Kwity Paye, whom Brooks currently has being taken by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 14 overall.

Now, remember, this scenario entirely depends on a team picking after the Lions wanting to trade up. But, at the very least, it's certainly feasible.

The Patriots and Cardinals both could be in search of a dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position, and subsequently could potentially be interested in trading up to acquire Waddle at No. 7.

Detroit would then have its trading partner to pull off such a move.

At this moment, trading down and accumulating further picks -- whether they be from this year's draft or next year's -- is the best decision the franchise could make.

