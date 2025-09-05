Lions RB, LB, OL Ruled Out Against Packers
The Detroit Lions ruled out three players ahead of their first road contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Running back Sione Vaki and linebacker Trevor Nowaske both missed a couple of practices this week and will not be available, when the team travels to Green Bay to play the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Vaki has been dealing with a hamstring injury, while Nowaske is battling an elbow injury. Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was also ruled out.
Also, Taylor Decker did not practice Friday, as the veteran left tackle was given a rest day.
It is possible the team could call up running back Jacob Saylors this week from the practice squad, especially coming off of a solid training camp.
Veteran Zach Cunningham could also be in line for an expanded role this week.
The coaching staff has raved about the level of experience and his craftiness. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed that he was really uncertain why he wasn't utlized more during his recent stints with the Broncos and Eagles.
"He adds a ton of experience, depth, athleticism, explosiveness, versatility. He can play all the different positions," said head coach Dan Campbell, prior to practice on Friday afternoon. "And then man, there’s some stuff on special teams he can really help us with. So, he’s been great man, and he fits right in. He’s a smart guy, pretty crafty. And so, he adds somebody that we can use. And at the very lowest level, he adds depth right now. Quality, quality depth. I mean this guy, he’s been good. That was a good pickup, man. I’m glad we got him. He’s done a great job.”
Campbell was also asked if he believed the team was ready to put the Washington game behind them after not playing a regular season game in so long.
"I don’t know how much it’s really like, ‘Okay, you know, that was the last thing.’ I think, I know for me, I kind of get the sense it’s about, ‘Man, here we go.’ It’s the next season, it’s 2025, it’s the first game of the year out on the road, division opponent. Most of our guys did not play in the preseason, so this is awesome. You’re ready to go. You’re ready to compete and cut it lose. Games that count, real football, the whole thing. And I think that’s really more of the excitement as opposed to what had happened previously.”
Lions' Week 1 injury report
Sione Vaki -- Hamstring (Out)
Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (Out)
Jamarco Jones -- Ankle (Out)