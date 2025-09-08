Lions RB Makes NFL History In Disappointing Loss
The Detroit Lions made it known quickly that they were going to feature Jahmyr Gibbs heavily in their game plan in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.
Gibbs got the first five touches on offense for the Lions and finished with 19 total. Though it was a less than stellar day for the third-year back and the Lions' offense as a whole, the back did make his way into the NFL record books in a forgettable way.
The Lions lost to the Packers, 27-13, and the opponent's ability to keep Gibbs in check was a big reason for their success.
On Sunday, Gibbs set a new NFL low for receiving yards for a player with 10 or more receptions. He had 10 catches for 31 yards, with his receiving total being lower than the previous amount set by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
The Saints' standout had held this mark since a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, when he had 13 catches for 33 yards.
Detroit utilized Gibbs on a series of short passes to try and create space for the young back, but he was simply smothered by the Packers defense throughout the afternoon. His performance on the ground wasn't ideal for the Lions' success, either, as he finished with nine carries for 19 yards.
His 19 yards on the ground are the second-fewest he's had in a single game in his career, ahead of only his second-career game against the Seattle Seahawks in which he rushed for 17 yards on seven carries.
The Lions value the Alabama product's versatility and speed, and it's likely that the team will continue to feature him heavily throughout the remainder of the season in a dual-threat role as both a rusher and receiver.
Throughout his first two seasons, Gibbs has emerged into a star after the team drafted him 12th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. As a rookie, he totaled 945 yards as a rusher and 316 yards as a receiver out of the backfield.
He followed that with a breakout 2024 campaign, as he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his young career. With David Montgomery out for the final three regular season games due to a knee injury, he was utilized as the single top option and had a strong finish to the year.
In total, Gibbs notched 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. As a result, the stage is set for a strong third season in 2025. While Gibbs hasn't got off to the most ideal start, there's time for him to turn it around.