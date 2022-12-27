Lions Replace RB D'Andre Swift in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions could look to draft an elite running back in the draft.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to regain their momentum rushing the football, especially after quarterback Jared Goff was the team's leading rusher in Week 16.

"The run game -- the first thing everybody looks at is the o-line. Because they have, you know, there are five of them and they’re always going to have a big hand in it," said head coach Dan Campbell. "But it’s also your tight ends. It’s your receivers. And it’s the way your backs run, so everybody’s got a hand in this run game. Everybody. And it’s up for us to design a good run game. And it’s up to them to make a go of it and make it work and finish and all those things.”

In the latest All Lions mock draft, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 7 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 18 overall.

With the No. 7 overall pick, the team adds Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson.

After reviewing film, Robinson displays the rare combination of physical stature, vision, and game-changing ability each and every time he touches the football.

According to NFL Draft Bible, "Robinson has virtually no flaws as a running back, with some of the best tape any collegiate player has produced. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner (nation's best running back), Robinson, has a chance to rewrite running back narratives in the 2023 NFL Draft. Typically we see backs go late round one or early round two if they are high-end prospects. Durability and positional value tend to knock even the best running backs down the draft board."

© Aaron Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit bolsters its secondary by drafting Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon recently declared for the draft and is quickly shooting up many draft boards.

Detroit's front office will certainly covet his versatility, as the talented defensive back should be able to line up outside or in the nickel position.

"Witherspoon plays with the physicality of a linebacker yet has the fluidity and coverage skills of a lockdown corner. His testing and time in Mobile during the Senior Bowl will be pivotal in what could become a meteoric rise in his draft stock."