Lions Reveal Unique Sack Celebration Against Jaguars
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive end Za'Darius Smith enjoyed a group celebration following a sack that was split by Smith and Jack Campbell against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The two players swung imaginary golf clubs, then broke out into a quick dance after Smith took down Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones. Initially, many believed that the two players were doing a celebration that has become popular and has political connections.
However, Rodriguez and Smith both told Lions OnSI that the celebration was inspired by the classic comedy movie, 'Caddyshack' starring Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.
In the movie, a gopher dances in a fashion similar to how Smith and Rodriguez did. Campbell even joined in on the fun as the play came to an end. Rodriguez explained that they thought of the celebration on game day. It began with Smith crawling on the turf, impersonating the gopher from the film.
Smith was playing in his first game as a Lion after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was playing in his first game back after missing the previous two with an ankle injury.
Both players were part of a defensive effort that held the Jaguars out of the end zone for the duration of Sunday's game. In the 52-6 win, the Lions' defense surrendered field goals on Jacksonville's first and last drives of the first half, and nothing in the way of scoring for the remainder of the game.
