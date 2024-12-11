Lions Revoke Season Tickets of Fahad Yousif
The Detroit Lions revoked the season tickets of a fan who got into it pregame with Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Fahad Yousif was observed exchanging words with LaFleur prior to the game while he was on the field helping to carry and hold the flag for the national anthem. Yousif was admittedly a little too amped up, and LaFleur didn't take kindly to it.
He was asked to leave the game later in the evening, which the Lions won 34-31 to improve to 12-1 on the season. Yousif appeared on Woodward Sports last week following the game to discuss what happened from his perspective.
This week, he received a message from the organization informing him that his season tickets were revoked. A portion of that email was posted to social media Wednesday.
"Our record that you are the licensee of the seats identified above. This seat is held under a revocable license issued by the Detroit Lions, Inc. ("Lions") and Ford Field. A ticket to a Lions game is a license to attend, which can be rescinded," the message read. "As a Lions Loyal Member (season ticket holder), you are responsible for ensuring that you, and the persons occupying any seats licensed to you, act and conduct themselves according to the Guest Code of Conduct policy, which you have been advised of as a Lions Loyal Member. The Lions, Ford Field and the NFL will not tolerate illegal or disruptive behavior, which is contrary to our policy.
"At this time, your season tickets have been revoked and your eligibility to become a Lions Loyal Member has been suspended indefinitely," the message continued. "To reconcile your account, a refund (minus fees) for the remaining Lions tickets in your account will be returned to the same method of payment used during the initial payment."
