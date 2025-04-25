Lions Selecting DT Tyleik Williams Viewed as Reach
Here is a collection of grades from NFL draft experts for the Detroit Lions selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated
Grade: C+
"Williams is an imposing run defender. He needs to improve as a pass rusher, but he won’t have to worry about job security if the elite run defense skills carry into Sundays. The massive 6' 3", 329-pound space eater recorded a combined 18 tackles for loss the past two seasons."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Grade: C+
"Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes certainly have a type along the defensive line. Williams is a powerful presence who will command the line of scrimmage and stuff the run consistently. He might not fit the profile of a typical first-round defensive tackle given he looks unlikely to ever become a prolific pass rusher, but he can afford some flexibility to a group that is waiting on Alim McNeill to come back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in December."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Grade: C+
"Edge rusher was thought to be a bigger need for the franchise, but they choose to address the interior defensive line. Detroit is deep with DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Roy Lopez, Levi Onwuzurike and now Williams. Stopping the run won't be a problem for lead knee-cap biter Dan Campbell's defense."
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports
Grade: B
"A quality, big run plugger that has some juice. Williams will likely be their long-term replacement for D.J. Reader, but Williams can play now and help their run defense while Alim McNeil recovers from a torn ACL."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Grade: B
"One of the most underrated defensive linemen in the draft, Williams was an absolute rock inside for Ohio State the last two years. He’s a massive nose tackle who also can slide over and play as a three-technique. Many experts had pegged an edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson as Detroit’s biggest need, but defensive tackle (especially with Alim McNeill still rehabbing a knee injury) was another pretty sizable one. Williams should be a great fit in the NFC North, a division which loves to hammer the football. The Lions did leave some edge talent on the board here, and Williams is a bit limited in terms of his versatility, but he should be an impact run defender quickly."
What They're Saying
Below is additional commentary from other prominent NFL Draft analysts following the Lions' selection.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
"A little bit earlier than I thought he would go, I thought he would be more in the second-round range, but they know what they like. This is someone who is strong and powerful, plays with a lot of upper torque. You see him press out blocks, he can hold that point of attack really, really easily. Just a big, strong, powerful guy at 334 pounds. He's gonna free up everybody else to rush on third-down because of what he can do on first- and second-down against the run. Just can eat up a lot of space. You see these little glimpses of his ability to get on the other side and be a disruptor as a pass-rusher. It's more pure power than anything else. But to me, he's gonna give you pass-rush opportunities on third down by stopping the run early in the downs."
Booger McFarland, ESPN
“Here’s the first thing you notice — he’s built like a nose tackle at 6’2”, 334 pounds, but he has the athleticism of a three-technique. I got an opportunity to train him and take him on the field in Tampa. He’s got elite movement for a guy that’s 330 pounds. The ability to change direction, you talk about him playing the run, he plays the run fiercely at Ohio State, his ability to flip his hips and get up field. He’s got the versatility to play the three-technique position, he can play the one or the three. I think if he trims down a little bit, he can be the quintessential three-technique.”
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
"I have mixed feelings on the Lions' pick. Tyleik Williams was the lowest-ranked first-round pick on my board at No. 44. But defensive tackles went fast Thursday, with my top four off the board by No. 21. When Detroit was on the clock at No. 28, Darius Alexander was the best remaining player at the position, but he was only a few spots higher than Williams on the Big Board at No. 39. So it's a slight reach, but there weren't many options if Detroit was set on adding to its interior. Williams is sudden and stuffs the run, but he isn't a dominant pass rusher, and I would have liked to see Detroit get an edge rusher here to take the load off Aidan Hutchinson."
Jon Gruden, Barstool Sports
"Here's a guy, he was also down training with us. He was down there training at the Tampa facility. He's a massive guy. I think he's got to lose a little bit of weight personally to improve his pass-rush, but here's an enormous man that can stuff the run, can push the pocket. And if they get Hutchinson and Davenport back, this is a great pickup for Detroit because this guy really knows how to use his hands, plays with good pad level. Gonna be a good pro."
Todd McShay, The Ringer
"Williams is actually best suited to play nose tackle, one-gap heavy scheme. That's perfect. Could also be a three-technique, can do both. Some guys are just three-techniques, some guys are ones, some guys are zeros. I actually thought he was better as a nose in a one-gap, but he can be a three too at times. His good is really damn good, but he's got to be in a rotation (and) stay fresh to be effective. Counter moves and overall pass-rush plan need to be crafted, but there's tools in this bag to get better there. So, I get it."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Playing defensive line, pre-snap it's a poker game. And you have to understand some of these pre-snap clues to know the scheme, the blocking, what they're trying to do, where's the run, where it's designed to go. I think that's where Tyleik Williams is more advanced than your average college player. He understands some of those pre-snap clues. He sees it, he knows it and he makes it happen, he finishes."