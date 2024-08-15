6 Lions Shining at Training Camp
Heading into the second of three preseason games, the Detroit Lions have learned plenty about their team since training camp began in mid-July.
Coach Dan Campbell's group is quickly ramping up toward the start of the regular season, which is drawing ever near. The injury bug has hit the Lions hard as of late, but that hasn't stopped many of the top players on the team from shining in their opportunities.
Here are six players standing out in training camp following the last session open to fans.
Jared Goff
On Wednesday, the veteran signal-caller was zipping the football all over the field. With a new long-term contract signed, the 29-year-old is comfortable and showcasing his confidence on a daily basis.
His connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown is undeniable, but it is the growing connection with Jameson Williams that entices suppoters.
If the duo can continue to build on their chemistry and timing, the offense can truly become unstoppable.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson talked during the spring about taking his game to another level, and nearly a month into training camp he appears to have done just that. The Michigan product continues to make big plays, even though many drills are designed to limit his impact with no quarterback contact.
Last season saw Hutchinson finish on a very strong not, and he appears to have attacked his offseason regimen in an effort to capitalize on that momentum. He looks to be in excellent shape to have an even bigger year in 2024.
The Lions also have options opposite him, with players such as Marcus Davenport and James Houston as possible options on the edge. Getting him a running mate will do wonders, but Hutchinson appears ready to have a big season on his own.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Another player who has not missed a beat is St. Brown. Fresh off signing a big contract extension, St. Brown has spoken about his desire to go even harder now that he has the long-term stability. Through this point in camp, he has done just that.
Seemingly each day he makes several big catches, and he's always around the ball in situational drills. This will carry over into the season, when the Lions will make sure to put the ball in his hands whenever they need a big play.
The USC product has generated plenty of buzz after an offseason in which he was featured in a Netflix series in addition to his big extension. However, upon taking the field he quickly proved that he's still the same player.
DT Levi Onwuzurike
No player's stock has risen more than Onwuzurike, who was initially believed by many to be on the roster bubble. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued his first three NFL seasons, but a healthy offseason appears to have done wonders.
A second-round pick in 2021, Onwuzurike simply hasn't been able to put it together through his first three years, one of which was destroyed completely by a back injury. After being available in every game last year, he looks ready to make an impact in 2024.
Not only has he looked better on the field, but all indications are that he is feeling better and healthier after the pain that came with the back injury off the field. This is a key development, as his availability instantly helps the depth on Detroit's defensive line.
It's a pivotal season for the Washington product, as it's the last year of his rookie deal. However, he has made a loud statement with his performance in camp that he's ready for a bigger role.
S Brandon Joseph
An underrated name that continues to appear in daily reports is second-year undrafted safety Brandon Joseph. The Notre Dame product, who spent last season on the Lions' practice squad, has had a strong camp and could be in play to make the final roster.
Detroit is in need of safety depth, and Joseph has demonstrated a strong understanding of Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme. The coordinator likened him to a coach on the field Wednesday, painting him in a good light heading into the second preseason game.
Between the preseason game Thursday and practices on Sunday and Monday, Joseph went three straight showings with an interception. In a defense that emphasizes takeaways, he's certainly trending up.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams has a golden opportunity to be a huge part of the Lions' offense in 2024. The departure of Josh Reynolds leaves a big hole in the passing game, and the Alabama product has had the benefit of a full offseason for the first time in his career.
After injuries limited him to no training camp as a rookie and just one preseason game last season, Williams has been a mainstay on the field throughout the time period save for one excused absence.
The results have been mostly solid to this point in camp, as he has been able to stack strong days. Williams has also made several splash plays, including a superb diving catch in the end zone for a two-point conversion in Thursday's practice.
Consistency will be the key for Williams, as he has still had some down moments over the course of camp. If he can fine tune the smaller details that he has already improved upon so much to this point, such as route-running and avoiding drops, the potential is limitless in 2024.