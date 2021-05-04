Detroit Lions home
Detroit Lions Sign Long Snapper Scott Daly

Long snapper Scott Daly has signed with the Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have signed a long snapper to compete with veteran Don Muhlbach.

According to Pro Star Sports, Scott Daly has signed with the Lions to attempt to earn a roster spot. 

Daly played college football at Notre Dame and has previously stated he began specializing in the long snap back in the fifth grade.

After going undrafted, Daly signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but was waived in September of 2018.

In October of 2018, Daly signed with the San Antonio Commanders of the now defunct Alliance of American Football. The AAF ceased operations in April of 2019. 

The Lions hopeful attempted to play in the reformed XFL in 2019 and was was drafted by the New York Guardians. Unfortunately, he had his contract terminated when the league suspended operations on April 10, 2020

Muhlbach, Detroit's longest tenured roster member, has been with the organization since 2004. He recently signed a contract to return for his 18th season in Motown.

"I’ve done it before, so maybe I could help with it,” Muhlbach said back in December “I do feel like I want to get this thing going in the right direction before they get rid of me, so I don’t know. All I know is, right now, my body feels pretty good."

