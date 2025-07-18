Lions Sign OL Tate Ratledge to Rookie Contract
The Detroit Lions have signed second-round pick Tate Ratledge to his rookie contract.
Ratledge's rookie contract is estimated to be a four-year deal worth a total of $7,652,736 according to Spotrac. He was the first of two offensive linemen the Lions drafted in 2025, with Miles Frazier being the other selection in 2025.
The NFL encountered an intriguing situation regarding the second-round picks in this year's draft. Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins both signed fully guaranteed contracts, which is largely unprecedented for players of this status.
In recent days, more signings have become official with this year's group of second-round picks. San Francisco signed defensive lineman Alfred Collins, while the Bars inked both of their second-round picks in Shemar Turner and Ozzy Trapillo.
With Ratledge signing, the Lions have officially signed every member of their 2025 draft class.
The Georgia product amassed a Pro Football Focus overall offensive grade of 74.4 and a run-blocking grade of 74.7.
Ratledge is having his positional flexibility tested throughout his first NFL offseason. During rookie minicamp, he was getting snaps at center as part of the team's cross-training process.
Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Hank Fraley noted that Ratledge will remain an interior player, but where he specifically plays at the start of the season remains to be seen.
"He’s an interior player, that’s where I envision him playing," Fraley said. "More interior, center’s not as natural to him yet so you definitely are gonna tend to give him more reps at that, snapping the ball to make it more comfortable. I see him helping us definitely interior, I know the young man, getting to know him now more after rookie minicamp and prior to that."
Fraley noted that Ratledge will need to continue improving at the center position, but the rookie handled the rookie minicamp portion of the offseason well.
"He’s gonna do whatever I ask, I joke with him, ‘Hey, want to play tackle for us?’ Stuff like that," Fraley said. "He definitely needs more time on that, training. It’s gonna become more natural for him. I thought what he did in rookie minicamp was pretty good for handling that."