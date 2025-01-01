Lions Tease Wearing Black Uniforms for Showdown With Vikings
The Detroit Lions will likely pull out all the stops to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.
In a matchup that will decide the NFC North and the No. 1 seed for the upcoming postseason, the Lions and coach Dan Campbell will likely do whatever it takes to earn a victory. This could include the team bringing out new mojo by breaking out their black uniforms, which the team teased Tuesday night.
The team's social media account made a pair of posts that hinted at the team wearing its black 'Motor City Muscle' uniforms for the winner-take-all matchup with Minnesota on Sunday.
"Guess what's back, back again," the team posted with an image of a black variant of the team's logo.
This development is a change from recent news, as it was initially reported that the team would wear its throwback uniforms for the regular season finale.
The Lions have worn the black uniforms twice this season, once against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4 and once against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Detroit is 1-1 wearing the uniform variant this season, defeating Seattle and losing to Buffalo.
Detroit is coming off a 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game. The Lions were eager to avenge last year's season-ending loss, and were led defensively by safety Kerby Joseph's two interceptions.
Late in the game, the Lions fans that made the trip to California were heard chanting Jared Goff's name throughout the stadium.
“That’s everything. I feel like JG deserves it. Like JG’s been with this team longer than me, so he's seen the ups and downs that this team has been through," Joseph said. "I’ve seen some too, but the adversity JG has been through, I feel like that's everything and how he's playing in his performance now. Shout out to that man right there.”
Detroit's Week 18 game against Minnesota will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday and be televised nationally on NBC.
