Training Camp Preview: Who Emerges in Packed EDGE Rotation?
The Detroit Lions' pass-rush is one of the biggest areas of concern to many fans heading into the 2024 NFL season.
General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have assembled a deep roster over the offseason, and many talented pieces are in place for what the team hopes is a historic season. However, after the pass-rush struggled in 2023, there are concerns about the position group.
If the Lions can become more efficient in this area, it will improve the overall defensive production under coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Here is a preview of where the Lions stand at the EDGE position ahead of the start of 2024 training camp.
Reason for hope
Hutchinson finished the 2023 campaign on a tear and was one of the best in the league at generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He notched 121 pressures across the regular and postseason despite being a frequent target of double teams.
Heading into his third NFL season, the potential is there for Hutchinson to continue to ascend. He has improved year-to-year, and as a more well-rounded player in his third year he could become one of the league's elite.
Though the Lions struggled to accumulate sacks last year, James Houston can be a big part of improving the production after missing most of last season with an ankle injury.
Reason for worry
The Lions still finished near the bottom of the league in sacks defensively despite Hutchinson's efforts. They struggled to find a consistent option opposite of him throughout the year, as several players were rotated on the edge.
There are intriguing options, but the Lions will have to generate reliable production in this area to be more successful after finishing the 2023 campaign as one of the league's worst pass defenses. Hutchinson could indeed take a jump, but the Lions will need to find him a consistent running mate.
Marcus Davenport is a possible answer after signing a one-year deal, but he has battled injuries over the course of his career. Josh Paschal has potential, but he has been more of a piece for the run game over his first two NFL seasons.
Houston is also a candidate after missing most of last season. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 with eight sacks in seven games, but missed out on valuable development as a result of the injury.
Training camp battle
The edge rusher spot opposite Hutchinson appears to be up for grabs. Davenport, Paschal and Houston are leading candidates, but a dark horse could emerge with a strong training camp. Current options include Mathieu Betts, John Cominsky, or even Mitchell Agude.
An undrafted rookie who spent most of last season on the Lions' practice squad, Agude will get his first full training camp chance to impress the coaching staff. After spending camp with the Dolphins last year, he landed on the Lions' practice squad in the regular season.
The second EDGE spot is one of the biggest question marks on the roster currently for the Lions, and several players have the opportunity to take the reins in what will be a big role for the defense.
Player to watch
Betts is one of the more intriguing offseason additions for the Lions. As the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, the 29-year-old is looking to stick in the NFL for the first time in his professional career.
He did spend time in training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2019 before being cut. However, he carved out a name for himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the CFL and as a result earned another opportunity with the Lions.
Betts has intriguing potential, and Campbell praised his versatility during the offseason workout period. If the Lions can maximize his potential, it will be an excellent find and another feather in Holmes' acquisition cap.