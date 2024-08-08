List of Lions Players Not Suiting Up Against Giants
The Detroit Lions have taken the field to begin warmups against the New York Giants.
Several key contributors put in a significant amount of work over the course of two days of practice at the Giants practice facility in sweltering heat.
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was featured heavily against wideout Malik Nabers in joint practices, has suited up but it is not yet determined how many series the No. 24 overall pick will appear in.
The past several years, teams have decided to hold out key contributors as the fear of significant injury dictates that younger players and those battling for roster spots play a significant amount in the preseason.
Head coach Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket prior to kickoff what he was expecting from Hendon Hooker.
"The first thing — run the offense, man. Just get us in the right play, be fast, efficient. Get it out of your mouth," said Campbell. "Make sure that you’re pushing the tempo of the offense, make the right reads. Of course we’re always gonna want an accurate throw. But more importantly, man, he knows exactly where to go with the ball, he knows exactly what we’re getting into the run game per the look.
"Okay, maybe it wasn’t 100 percent on point, we can work off that though. The mental side of this is the rest of those 10 guys are relying on you doing your job so just start there," Campbell explained further. "We don’t need the unbelievable pass. Just do your job, if it’s not there check it down one more time.”
Live Blog: Follow Lions Preseason Opener Against New York Giants
After a review of players suited up, here are those not donning the new "313" uniform at MetLife Stadium:
David Montgomery, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, Carlton Davis, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jack Campbell, Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes, Penei Sewell, Graham Glasgow, Taylor Decker, Kevin Zietler, Frank Ragnow, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, Kyle Peko, Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Marcus Davenport, Emanuel Moseley, John Cominsky, DJ Reader and Christian Mahagony.