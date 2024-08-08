LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Preseason Opener at Giants
For the first time since the devastating loss in the NFC Championship, the Detroit Lions will take the field for a game.
Thursday marks the Lions' preseason opener against the New York Giants, closing four days of competition between the two teams. They squared off in practice on Monday and Tuesday and will now match up at MetLife Stadium.
Many starters on both sides are not expected to play significant roles in Thursday's game, which sets the stage for many intriguing depth players to make an impression on Dan Campbell and the coaching staff.
One such player is quarterback Hendon Hooker, who will get his first strong taste of NFL action. After spending his rookie season rehabbing an ACL injury, fans will get a look at the Tennessee product in preseason action for the first time.
As it stands, Hooker is competing to be the team's backup quarterback against Nate Sudfeld, a veteran entering his ninth NFL season. With starter Jared Goff unlikely to play, both players should get plenty of reps throughout Thursday's contest.
Other intriguing players that will make there Lions debuts Thursday include the 2024 rookies, though no indication has been made about how much top picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw will play.
Campbell explained Monday that the Lions remain focused on putting in the necessary effort to reach the lofty goals for the 2024 campaign.
"Yeah, I would say like we have every year. The most important thing is that they understand what it took to get to where we were at even last year," Campbell said. "Just because we got to that point, doesn't mean anything, so we start over. Now, we've got the core group. We've gotten a little bit better, Brad's done an unbelievable job adding the talent, but it starts over with the work. So there is no complacency, there is no entitlement and we go back to work, and that is the focus."
Follow along all throughout Thursday's Lions-Giants preseason opener for live updates.
5:35 p.m. -- The Lions have begun special teams warmups.