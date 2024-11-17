All Lions

Lions Young Offensive Linemen Inactive Against Jaguars

Lions reveal Week 11 inactive list.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shakes hands with rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75)
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shakes hands with rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions announced their list of inactives for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joining tight end Sam LaPorta, who was officially ruled out on Friday, on the inactive list were Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany, Loren Strickland, Colby Sorsdal and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Without LaPorta, the Lions will rely on Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and practice-squad elevation James Mitchell in bigger roles. This trio will be tasked with replacing the production provided by LaPorta, who has 25 catches for 366 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Detroit is hoping to extend its winning streak to eight games and improve to 9-1 on the year, which would keep it in the top spot in the NFC playoff standings.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a reception for a touchdown against Houston Texans
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a reception for a touchdown against Houston Texans / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Lions are hoping for a better start than what they produced last week, when Jared Goff threw three first-half interceptions and five total. While the team was able to ultimately overcome this and win the game, there are lessons to be learned from the bad moments from Dan Campbell's team.

“Well, you learned you can’t do that every week, you can’t turn the ball over five times. But honestly, there was circumstances," Campbell explained on 'Fox 2 Game Day Live.' "There’s just some things that happen that you don’t want to happen. And, it’s the way it goes. And then, it’s about finding a way out of that. We talk about overcoming, and we were able to overcome. That’s the sign of a good team.” 

Here is the list of Lions players who are inactive against Jaguars:

